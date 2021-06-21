Kevin Hart Explains To Will Smith How His Side Chick Activity Impacted His Daughter

For Father’s Day, actors Kevin Hart and Will Smith took over the Red Table Talk show to talk about fatherhood.

During the discussion, Hart opened up about how his philandering affected his relationship with his children. Hart cheated on his then-pregnant wife Enniko Parrish with model Montia Sabbag in Las Vegas in 2017. They caught making out on tape, which was later publicly released in an alleged extortion attempt, Page Six reported.

“I stepped in some s–t, yeah,” Hart, 41, responded when Smith, 52, asked how he addressed that scandal with his children. “You’re never prepared for that side of it. Having a little girl in my life, it’s tough. You don’t realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have. When the kids get involved, it’s a different feeling, it’s a different emotion.”

“When me and my wife went through what we went through and the whole cheating display, my talk with (daughter) Heaven, goddamn,” Hart continued. “That was one like no other. Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I’m sorry, that I made a mistake, that was real. To understand, I’m still dad.”

Hart has four children: Heaven, 16, and Hendrix, 13, with ex-wife Torrei Hart, and Kenzo, 3, and Kaori, 8 months, with wife, Parrish.

Smith replied that he and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith have been “really open” with their kids. “We’ve found that, with our kids, we just tell them everything,” The Independent reported. “We just try to get out ahead of it so the kids know before the world knows. We’ve had a couple get to the kids before we had a chance, and that’s excruciating.”

Red Table Talk is normally hosted by Smith’s daughter, Willow, wife, Jada, and his mother-in-law, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. It premiered on May 7, 2018, on Facebook Watch.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?