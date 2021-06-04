Reparations Advocates Praise Selection Of Kamilah Moore To Lead California Reparations Task Force

A historic California reparations task force convened for the first time on June 1 to examine reparations for Black Californians who are descendants of enslaved people and those affected by slavery.

The California Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a first-of-its-kind law in 2020 that required the study and development of reparations proposals, The Los Angeles Times reported. Secretary of State Shirley Weber introduced the law as a state legislator.

The task force will study the generational effects of slavery and historically racist policies. There are nine task force members, appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders. The task force will spend the next two years collecting data on the long-term effects of slavery and laws that led to sharecropping, education inequalities, criminal justice discrepancies, eminent domain, and housing segregation, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Members of the task force include civil rights activists and attorneys, religious leaders, academics, and state and local elected officials. Attorney Kamilah V. Moore was voted in as chairwoman of the task force.

Moore is a well-respected activist who helped Ice Cube formulate the draft of his reparations plan, “Contract With Black America,” to include a section of Black women, WFMZ reported.

Many on Twitter approved of Moore’s selection to chair the California reparations task force.

Former political consultant Maxwell Little @MaxHPF tweeted, “During the meeting that lasted over four hours, the 9-member task force elected Kamilah V. Moore, a Los Angeles-based activist and attorney, as its chair.” Glad to see Kamilah on the task force”.

The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) tweeted congratulations to Moore, while NotYourNegro Black American DOS @Chad_Boogie tweeted, “Immensely proud of Kamilah Moore @reparationslaw! She is an *excellent* choice to Chair this historic and unprecedented undertaking! #AB3121TaskForce Let’s work fam! #PureReparations for Black DOS.”

Critical Side Eye, EdD @MagicMarguerite tweeted, “Kamilah V. Moore is a BAD MUTHA SHUT YO MOUTH! She’d be an excellent Chair!”

CA Reparations Task Force Elects Chair, Vice Chair. @naasdorg sends its CONGRATULATIONS to Chair Kamilah Moore on her Historic election to Chair of the *new* #CaliforniaReparationsTaskForce!!#naasd #reparationsnews https://t.co/nhXgow7Ep9 — NAASD (@naasdorg) June 3, 2021

Congrats @naasdorg and Kamille. We see and appreciate yall! https://t.co/SH3oaxqkX2 — Marlon Watson 🇺🇸 ADOS (@doritegrocery) June 3, 2021

First in the US.



Wow.



Almost takes your breath away just saying it.



CONGRATULATIONS (again😃) to Kamilah Moore, our newly & duly elected Chair of the #CaReparationsTaskForce!



THX AGAIN 2 all the #California fam who stepped up to make this happen. https://t.co/dM3dk6HfaB — Chris Sacramento Organizer (@chrisorganizsac) June 3, 2021

It’s done! She’s the Chair. Praise God! Dr. Amos Brown, Vice Chair 🙏🏽 — Critical Side Eye, EdD (@MagicMarguerite) June 1, 2021

https://twitter.com/MaxHPF/status/1400282783088525315?s=20

