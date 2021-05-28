MAGA Police Officer in Denver Jokes About Not Taking Vaccine, Dies of Covid

After months of mocking people who wear masks and choose to get vaccinated on social media, a young Denver police officer has died of complications from Covid-19.

Deputy Daniel “Duke” Trujillo, 33, died Wednesday, May 26, according to a statement from the Denver Sheriff Department. “It is with great sadness that we share 33-year-old Denver Sheriff Deputy Daniel “Duke” Trujillo passed away last evening from COVID-19 complications. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the department tweeted on Thursday, May 27.

Trujillo’s death comes after months of social media posts in which he was a passionate anti-mask and anti-vaccine advocate. On April 23, Trujillo added a temporary profile picture on Facebook with a branding that said, “I don’t care if you’ve had your vaccine.”

On April 26, he posted on TikTok, “I’ll get it later on after y’all start growing apendages (sic) out of y’all’s foreheads.” It was accompanied by a video of a man who said he was a former Marine who encouraged people against taking the covid-19 vaccine due to unknown side effects.

Then on May 7, Trujillo updated his profile picture again with an image that said, “I have an (sic) Boulder Police immune system.”

It was seemingly true to form for Trujillo. On July 15, 2020, Trujillo posted a statement on Instagram that said, “Before you shame me in public for not having a mask, ask yourself one simple question. Will this mask stop an uppercut?”

A former Marine, Trujillo is the second Denver police officer to die from covid-19 in less than two weeks, the Denver Post reported. Both officers worked at the Downtown Detention Center, “which has had an active Covid-19 outbreak since April 2020.” A department’s spokesperson, Daria Serna, told the Post“Vaccinations were a choice.”

According to the Denver Sheriff Latino Organization, Trujillo was their newly appointed vice-president. They expressed their grief over his death. “Gone too soon our Brother. You displayed the characteristics and leadership to take up a position on the Board of this Organization. We had big plans and they were taken away so swiftly from the Members and Community that we will now serve in your honor. You will be loved and missed for eternity,” the organization posted on Facebook.

Many social media users weren’t so kind. Some mocked Trujillo, while others said the police officer literally died “to own the libs.”

Dying to own the libs pic.twitter.com/RKFv4kgeJA — colorado peoples press (@colpeoplespress) May 27, 2021

“I don’t care how terrible this is going to sound: that is hilarious #naturalselection,” Francesca Terrell commented under a post about Trujillo’s death on Facebook. “This is going to sound cold but karma exists,” added Michelle Lee.

“Well, he showed us! Anyway, everyone, get the jab,” user @aseasonforpeaches” commented on Trujillo’s last Instagram post after news of his death went viral.

“Pride goeth before the fall. I guess acting like a tough guy is more important than doing whatever it takes for your family. Science works. Masks work. Vaccines work,” Instagram user @dbristol47 added.

There were some people who came to his defense. “I always find it weird when people celebrate or mock death just because of political or social divisiveness But I guess those social brownie points are worth the effort,” user @I_DO_JUEGOS tweeted.

“The guy made a massive mistake that resulted in his death. The insults after the fact are uncalled for, petty, and counter-productive,” Twitter user @dac37799066 responded.

Trujillo – who was hired in 2014 – was suspended without pay for 60 days in 2017 “after he violated the department’s use-of-force policy in 2016 when he beat the inmate’s outstretched arms with a nunchaku and also used the weapon to squeeze the inmate’s arms,” the Post reported.

It was Trujillo’s second suspension that year, the first of which was due to his failure to respond to an inmate’s suicide attempt quickly enough.

Social media users weighed in about Trujillo’s suspensions too. “This guy? Sounds like a great guy for sure. One more violent and abusive officer off the streets,” Twitter user @officialmneely wrote. “Hes (sic) getting suspended for using excessive force against the angels now,” user @reverendsteveii tweeted.