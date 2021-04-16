Pfizer CEO: Third Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine ‘Likely’ Needed Within 1 Year

Written by Ann Brown

Pfizer CEO: Third Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine ‘Likely’ Needed Within 1 Year Photo: Jason Rodriguez,( R), a University of Florida Pharmacy student, administers a covid-19 vaccine to Larry Grier, a junior at Florida International University at the Jackson Memorial Hospital-Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center on April 15, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Credit: MPI10 / MediaPunch /IPX

People who have taken the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine will most “likely” need a third dose in a year, according to the pharmaceutical giant’s CEO.

A third dose will probably be necessary between six to 12 months after one is fully vaccinated, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC recently at a CVS Health event.

He also said that according to current data a “likely scenario” will involve the covid-19 vaccine being administered to patients annually, The Hill reported.

“A likely scenario is there will be likely a need for a third dose somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there would be an annual revaccination,” Bourla said.

“But all of that needs to be confirmed and again the variants will play a key role,” he continued. “It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus because they are vaccinated with high-efficacy vaccines.”

Bourla’s comment comes after Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky told CNBC in February that people may need to get vaccinated against covid-19 annually, just like seasonal flu shots, CNBC reported.

Researchers admit they don’t know how long protection against the virus lasts after vaccination.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported their vaccine remained 91 percent effective at least six months after the second dose.

Health officials have previously suggested that those who have been vaccinated may need booster covid-19 shots.

Almost 103 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered in the U.S., according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Black people remain under-vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stats. Of the 55 percent of people who had received at least one dose of the vaccine, whose race was reported, just 9 percent were Black people.