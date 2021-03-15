Thomas ‘Hitman’ Hearns: Marvin Hagler Died From Effects Of Covid Vaccine

Written by Ann Brown

Thomas ‘Hitman’ Hearns: Marvin Hagler Died From Effects Of Covid Vaccine Photo: Marvelous Marvin Hagler lets out a yell and throws his arms up in victory after knocking out Thomas “Hitman” Hearns in Las Vegas on April 15, 1985. Hagler knocked out Hearns in the third round of their fight to win the world middleweight championship. (AP Photo)

Boxing legend “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler died March 13 and no cause of death was initially made public but fellow boxing superstar Thomas “Hitman” Hearns suggested that Hagler died from complications after receiving a covid-19 vaccine.

Prior to Hagler’s death, Hearns posted on social media that the 66-year-old Hagler had been admitted to the hospital following his covid-19 vaccination and was in “ICU fighting the after-effects of the vaccine.”

On the day of his death, Hagler’s wife posted on the former boxer’s Facebook fan page that her husband had “passed away unexpectedly” in their New Hampshire home.

News coverage did not confirm Hagler’s cause of death.

Hearns, with whom Hagler probably had his greatest boxing win in the 1980s, revealed that before Hagler’s death, his former rival was suffering problems due to “the vaccine,” News One reported.

After Hagler’s death, Hearns clarified his comments via his Instagram stories: “Allow us to have our peace. Our love and respect to Marvin and his family is not an anti vaccine campaign. It’s outrageous to have that in mind during the passing of a King, Legend, Father, Husband and so much more.”

Hagler’s website was updated to say he died “of natural causes.”

Hagler was the middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987. He has 52 knockouts during his career, Fox News reported.

Hagler was remembered on Twitter.

One user wrote, “he would eat people up like pac man. He never slept in silk sheets and trained like a challenger all the time. Rip”

“Marvin was a real old style fighter who … never disrespected anyone. Undisputed champion for 8yrs,” posted another.

New statistics show that an increasing number of Black people are getting vaccinated — 61 percent of Black adults said they either planned to get a covid-19 vaccine or have already gotten one, according to a recent Pew survey. That’s a major increase from the 42 percent who said in November that they planned to get vaccinated, Five Thirty Eight reported.

Still, conspiracy theorists have linked the deaths of other aging high-profile former athletes such as Hank Aaron and Leon Spinks to the covid-19 vaccine.

A new video from anti-vaccination activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr seems to target Black people who are skeptical of the vaccine. It reportedly promotes false claims that covid-19 vaccination efforts are part of an experiment on Black communities, NBC News reported.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the side-effects from covid-19 vaccinations don’t include death.