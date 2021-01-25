Conspiracy Twitter Suggest Hank Aaron Death Linked To Taking Vaccine

Written by Ann Brown

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Conspiracy Twitter Suggest Hank Aaron Death Linked To Taking Vaccine. Photo: Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron prepares to receive his covid-19 vaccination on Jan. 5, 2021, at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Hoping to inspire other Black Americans, baseball legend Hank Aaron received the Moderna covid vaccine on Jan. 5. The 86-year-old icon died on Jan. 22 from undisclosed causes.

Almost immediately, people on social media made a connection between his getting the vaccine and the baseball Hall of Famer’s sudden death.

While getting the vaccine Aaron was photographed by new outlets and he told the Associated Press at the time that getting vaccinated “makes me feel wonderful.”

He added, “I don’t have any qualms about it at all, you know. I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. … It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country.”

Aaron received his vaccination at the Morehouse School of Medicine health clinic in Atlanta, The Defender reported. He was vaccinated alongside more than 20 civil and human rights leaders including former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young.

At the time, Aaron tweeted, “I was proud to get the COVID-19 vaccine earlier today at Morehouse School of Medicine. I hope you do the same!”

While his cause of death has yet to be released, there have been reports of adverse events related to the covid vaccine reported worldwide, The Defender reported. Germany and Norway have reported a combined 43 deaths among elderly people who received the Pfizer vaccine.

Many are taking note of Arron’s death. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., chairman and chief legal counsel for Children’s Health Defense, said, “Aaron’s tragic death is part of a wave of suspicious deaths among elderly closely following administration of covid vaccines.”

Known for his anti-vaccine beliefs, Kennedy, Jr. is the son of assassinated U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy.

“Studies show that self-interested pharmaceutical company researchers, physicians, nursing homes, and health officials seldom report vaccine injuries,” Kennedy said. “Instead, they dismiss injuries and deaths as ‘unrelated’ to vaccination. Public health advocates worry that the vast majority of injuries and deaths will go unreported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), the notoriously broken voluntary surveillance system run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).”

Aaron’s death aroused suspicion on Twitter, where the infamous Tuskegee Experiment was invoked. Unsuspecting Black men were used in a 40-year-long syphilis experiment conducted by the government from 1932 to 1972. The tweet read, “TUSKEEGEE EXPERIMENT You Trust them!”

Another tweeter noted that there will be adverse reactions and even casualties. “Suppose this vaccine does save lives but it kills 1/100. And the disease it saves you from kills 1/100. Suppose researching why it kills 1/100 might help u change the ratio to 1/10000? I believe with science we can. So I speak out about reactions in hopes of Making vaccine safer.”

Others, however, insisted there is no connection between Aaron’s death and the vaccine. The Atlanta Mayor and Morehouse officials say Aaron’s death is not related to receiving covid-19 vaccine, WSBTV reported.

“His passing was not related to the vaccine, nor did he experience any side effects from the immunization,” Morehouse School of Medicine said in a statement. “He passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted, “He passed in his sleep, the same way my dad died nearly 30 yrs ago. I share that because the vaccine won’t stop ALL death, but it will go a long way in preventing deaths from coronavirus, which is disproportionately impacting minority communities.”

Aaron was a public health advocate and worked with officials to help bridge the health equity gap in Atlanta and around the world, officials said in a statement. “Our team was honored to administer the Moderna covid19 vaccine to Mr. Aaron and wife, Billye Suber Aaron.”