Atlanta Reparations Rally Planned At Georgia State Capitol Building On June 18

A pro-reparations rally is set to be held in Atlanta at the Georgia State Capitol Building on June 18, the day before Juneteenth.

“Be there! Atlanta, GA June 18th at the State Capitol building for the #Freedmen’s #Reparations and Justice rally!” Nyhiem Way-El, chairman of the United Sons and Daughters of Freedmen (USADOF), tweeted along with a flyer for the rally on Wednesday, May 19.

Be there! Atlanta, GA June 18th at the State Capitol building for the #Freedmen's #Reparations and Justice rally! pic.twitter.com/L33qfduZUf — Nyhiem Way-El (Lord Abba) 🇺🇸 ☪️7️⃣ (@RealMoor) May 19, 2021

Officially entitled “Freedmen’s Reparations & Justice Rally,” the event is set to begin at 11 a.m. In addition to USADOF, the rally is sponsored by Be The Power, the Reparationist Collective and Freedmen Societies all over America.

In bold print, the flyer states, “AMERICA OWES BLACK FAMILIES $850K A PIECE!” The capitol building is located at 1 MLK Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.

According to its website, USADOF’s mission is “is to uplift our largely disenfranchised communities, Freedmen history, and lineage tracing.” An outspoken advocate of reparations, Way-El also organized a GoFundMe campaign for the rally that had raised $712 of an $8,000 at the time of this writing.

On the cmapaignit states, “any donation will help make an impact. Thanks in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to us. Any unused funds will go towards future events.”

To learn more about the rally and/or how to support it, visit USADOF online at www.usadof.org or email freedmen@USADOF.org.