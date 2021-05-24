Pastor Talbert Swan: U.S. Government Sends $4 Billion A Year to Israel, Can Afford Reparations To Black America

More and more people are coming out for reparations for Native Black Americans. Count Pastor Talbert Swan among them. Swan chastised the U.S. for not yet paying reparations while sending $4 billion to Israel, according to a recent interview with Richard Sudan, a journalist for the Independent.

“They can find nearly $4 billion a year to give to Israel, but they can not find any money to give to African Americans who descended from enslaved African,” said Swan, a prelate of the Church of God in Christ serving as the Bishop of the Nova Scotia Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction in Canada. “It’s a travesty. It’s a shame,” Swan continued. “We’re not asking for a handout. We’re not asking for you to do us a favor. That’s on money that is owed. That’s a debt the United States has yet to pay.”

The U.S. gave $3.8 billion in aid to Israel in 2020 as part of a long-term, yearly commitment made under former President Barack Obama’s administration. Almost all of this aid was for military assistance, BBC reported. It was part of an agreement signed by Obama in 2016 for an overall package of $38 billion in military aid to Israel over the decade 2017-2028.

President Joe Biden came under fire earlier in May for a $735 million arms deal with Israel, which finally agreed with Hamas to a cease fire in a violent conflict with Palestine.

Swan has spoken out on various civil rights issues and has called out U.S. politics and politicians in the past. During the 2020 U.S presidential campaign, Swan called out candidate Bernie Sanders for running ads featuring Obama. Swan, an activist and radio talk show host, called the ads misleading and a blatant attempt to lure in Black voters.

Swan, the president of the Greater Springfield NAACP, has been criticized by some as a “rabble-rouser” or “race-baiter,” according to his bio on his Facebook page.

People in Twitter chimed in.

“Hell a lot more countries than that receiving foreign aid Afghanistan,Israel,Jordan,Egypt,Iraq Ethiopia thats just to name some they getting the bag for real money is there that’s for damn sure they need to cut them checks!!!!” @sprtzman2332 @jaosn54744181 tweeted.

“$4 Billion is laughable compared to the full scope of this country’s hypocrisy when it comes to it’s oldest ethnic group. The United States subsidizes regimes all over the world, while telling BLK citizens our demand for lawful justice is unfeasible,” Magnum BoomBX @KWashingtonBX tweeted with an illustration of how much aid the U.S. doles out to other countries.

Hell a lot more countries than that receiving foreign aid Afghanistan,Israel,Jordan,Egypt,Iraq Ethiopia thats just to name some they getting the bag for real money is there that’s for damn sure they need to cut them checks!!!! — @sprtzman2332 (@jaosn54744181) May 22, 2021

$4 Billion is laughable compared to the full scope of this country's hypocrisy when it comes to it's oldest ethnic group.



The United States subsidizes regimes all over the world, while telling BLK citizens our demand for lawful justice is unfeasible.



Behold: pic.twitter.com/MavZQ56L3w — Magnum BoomBX🇺🇸 (@KWashingtonBX) May 24, 2021

$20 trillion is still a good deal #CutTheCheck #ReparationsNow — The Black Hockey Club (@BlackHockeyClu1) May 23, 2021

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?