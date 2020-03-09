Bishop Talbert Swan Calls Out Hypocrisy Of Bernie Sanders Running Ads With Barack Obama

Written by Ann Brown

Bishop Talbert Swan is not too happy with a new commercial the Bernie Sanders campaign is running featuring former President Barack Obama.

Bishop Talbert Swan is not too happy with a new commercial the Bernie Sanders campaign is running. Similar to former commercials billionaire Michael Bloomberg released before dropping out of the presidential race, the Sanders ad shows former President Barack Obama. These ads, says Swan, who is an American minister with a congregation in Canada, are misleading.

And it seems Sanders senior adviser Nina Turner seems to think so as well. Turner said: “They should not be using the Black president as their prop to try to seduce the African-American community. Stand on your own record.”

Swan tweeted the quote from Turner, voicing his own disapproval of the commercial.

Swan is an American prelate of the Church Of God In Christ serving as the Bishop of the Nova Scotia Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction in Canada. The Church Of God In Christ is a Pentecostal-Holiness Christian denomination “with a predominantly African-American membership with more than 12,000 churches and over 6.5 million members in the United States,” according to Wikipedia.

Swan, a civil rights activist and president of the Greater Springfield NAACP, is also the host of a radio talk show, “The Spoken Word.”

In the controversial commercial, Sanders and President Barack Obama are seen side by side and Obama can be heard praising Sanders and saying “Feel the Bern!”

“The ad was met with confusion and criticism by the Biden campaign, former Obama officials, and journalists. Sanders ‘wasn’t particularly close’ with Obama, the former Obama adviser David Axelrod tweeted,” Business Insider reported.

“The day after a very tough day in which Black voters broke heavily against him, @BernieSanders surfaces ad featuring past praise from @BarackObama, with whom he wasn’t particularly close,” the former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod tweeted.

Former President Barack Obama has not endorsed any candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Critics say the ad is an underhanded way by Sanders to try to attract Black voters. Biden’s rapid-response director, Andrew Bates, told Insider in a statement:



Hey @BernieSanders,



Here’s a message from your senior adviser, Nina Turner, about your new commercial featuring @BarackObama:



“They should not be using the Black president as their prop to try to seduce the African-American community. Stand on your own record”



– @ninaturner pic.twitter.com/jDrBztzgW1 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 5, 2020