New Book: Obama Called Trump A ‘Corrupt Motherf*cker’

President Barack Obama abided by a tradition of not publicly criticizing or attacking his successor during Donald Trump’s presidency, but behind closed doors, the 44th president didn’t mince words about his real feelings toward 45, according to a new book.

Obama allegedly blasted Trump as a “madman … racist, sexist pig,” in Edward-Isaac Dovere’s soon-to-be-published book, “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump“.

Dovere, a staff writer at The Atlantic, also wrote that Obama called Trump a “lunatic”among other things, The Guardian reported.

The Democrat ex-president was also candid in remarks to donors and advisers about Republican Trump. “He’s a madman,” Obama allegedly said in response to “big donors looking to squeeze a reaction out of him in exchange for the big checks they were writing to his foundation,” according to Dovere.

Obama continued, “More often: ‘I didn’t think it would be this bad.’ Sometimes: ‘I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig.’ Depending on the outrage of the day … a passing ‘that fucking lunatic’ with a shake of his head.”

When reports revealed that Trump was speaking to foreign leaders including Vladimir Putin without any aides on the call during the investigation of Russian election interference, Obama apparently remarked, “‘That corrupt motherfucker.’”

Folks had lots of comments on Twitter.

“Well, dang! Thought my love for the Really Fabulous Former Guy, that would be PRESIDENT OBAMA, couldn’t be greater! That love keeps growing!” Make Congress DEEP BLUE, 2022! @_Star_Fire_1 tweeted.

LazerBrain @head_plank tweeted, “All true statements, but he should have said that in public.”

But James Anthony Vaughan #ADOS HQ@VAU68AN wasn’t impressed, tweeting “They both are and were terrible. Got Nothing Done!”

And people said Obama wasn't relatable. — awwHALEnaww (@awwHALEnaww) May 20, 2021

They both are and were terrible.

Got Nothing Done! pic.twitter.com/Kel7YdDUPg — James Anthony Vaughan #ADOS HQ🇺🇸 (@VAU68AN) May 20, 2021

If you could reason with Trump supporters They wouldn’t be Trump supporters — just kev (@Ohons) May 20, 2021

I love President Obama even more — Jonathan Jewel 🌊 (@jonathanjewel) May 20, 2021

All true statements, but he should have said that in public. pic.twitter.com/KfwhHEOwk9 — LazerBrain (@head_plank) May 20, 2021

He's always had a way with words — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) May 20, 2021

Did he lie?? DiD hE Liieeeeeee????? pic.twitter.com/htzSYDeslN — Leon (@leomarvelfan) May 21, 2021

I see no lies — GimmePizza (@dapokerninja) May 20, 2021

Well, dang! Thought my love for the Really Fabulous Former Guy, that would be PRESIDENT OBAMA, couldn’t be greater! That love keeps growing! pic.twitter.com/Ixe82cxKlz — Make Congress DEEP BLUE, 2022! (@_Star_Fire_1) May 20, 2021

Extracts of Dovere’s candid revelations have been published elsewhere – including a quote from First Lady Jill Biden saying Vice-President Kamala Harris should “go fuck herself” after a harsh debate-stage attack on Biden during the 2020 presidential election.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?