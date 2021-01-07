Iran Asks Interpol To Arrest Trump Over Soleimani Killing

Written by Dana Sanchez

Iran Issues Interpol Arrest Warrant For Trump Over Soleimani Killing. Photo: This Sept. 18, 2016 photo was released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.(Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)/Photo: An April 28, 2020 file photo President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

While members of his own party are looking for ways to get POTUS out of the White House before his presidency ends in 13 days, Iran is looking to have Donald Trump arrested.

Iran has officially asked the international police organization Interpol to arrest Trump and 47 other U.S. officials for their part in the 2020 assassination of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. drone attack.

During a press conference on Jan 5, Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili announced that Iran has asked Interpol to arrest Trump and the other U.S. officials identified as playing a role in Soleimani’s death, Al Jazeera reported.

Soleimani was Iran’s top general and he led the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Soleimani was killed Jan. 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad ordered by Trump.

According to the U.N., the U.S. execution of Soleimani was unjustified as the U.S. did not provide proof that the general and six others executed in the drone strike were planning an imminent attack. In fact, top U.N. investigator Agnes Callamard condemned the U.S. killing of Soleimani as unlawful, Wall Street Journal reported.

Iran said the arrest request is not just for show. “The Islamic Republic of Iran is very seriously following up on pursuing and punishing those who ordered and executed this crime,” Esmaili told reporters.

This is the second time Iran has asked for an international arrest warrant for Trump and officials in the Pentagon and U.S. Central Command, among other organizations, Al Jazeera reported.

In June, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr issued an arrest warrant for Trump and the officials saying they face “murder and terrorism charges” in Soleimani’s death.

At that time, Interpol rejected the request because it said its constitution forbids it from undertaking “any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character.”

With Trump leaving office, Iranian officials believe it might be easier to force him to face consequences for the killing, The Independent reported.

The chief justice of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, said, “Fortunately, Trump’s presidency has ended. But even if his term hadn’t ended, it would be unacceptable to say someone shouldn’t be accountable to law due to his administrative position.”

Trump’s term ends on Jan. 20.