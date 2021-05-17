Video Footage Shows Round Flying Objects Near Navy Ship, Thought To Be UFO

Video footage taken by someone aboard a U.S. Naval ship shows a round flying object which is thought to be an Unidentified Flying Object, more commonly referred to as a UFO.

The footage, which was taken in 2019 off the coast of San Diego, was captured by someone on the USS Omaha combat ship. In April two freeze-frame images from the video were released, however, the accompanying video was released May 14 by investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, according to Fox 8.

In the 59-second clip, a small round object can be seen flying above the ocean for a while before it eventually splashes into the water. At one point, a voice in the background can be heard saying, “Whoa, it’s getting close.”

According to ship logs and other reports, naval ships were continually buzzed by unknown aerial objects. The logs referred to the UFOs as “Unmanned Aerial Vehicles” and “drones,” Fox 8 reported.

Former Pentagon intelligence officer Luis “Lue” Elizondo told the New York Post UFOs possess “’transmedium’ capabilities, meaning they can freely travel in space, water and air.”

Pentagon spokesperson Susan Gough told The Debrief the footage is authentic. “I can confirm that the video was taken by Navy personnel, and that the [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force] included it in their ongoing examinations,” Gough said in an email statement.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Congress should take the UFO sightings a serious threat, MarketWatch reported. “Anything that enters an airspace that’s not supposed to be there is a threat,” Rubio said in an interview on “60 Minutes.”

“I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously,” Rubio continued. “I want us to have a process to analyze the data every time it comes in. That there be a place where this is cataloged and constantly analyzed, until we get some answers. … Maybe it has a very simple answer. Maybe it doesn’t.”

Rubio has requested an unclassified copy of the report be sent to Congress.

