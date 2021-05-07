Omowale Afrika And Dwayne Wong Scheduled To Discuss Abrahamic Religions And African Liberation May 12

Black thought leaders Omowale Afrika and Dwayne Wong have worked to advance the notion of pan-Africanism. The two will discuss Abrahamic religions as well as African liberation live on Afrikan Esquire TV on May 12.

Dwayne Wong (Omowale) is a Guyanese-born author who has written several books on the history and experiences of the African and African Diaspora history.

Omowale Afrika is a Garveyite and grassroots activist. He is the former President of Marcus Garvey’s UNIA and ACL, Division 121. He also served as an anti-violence activist with Men United for a Better Philadelphia.

Abrahamic religions encompass a variety of religions. Abraham is considered to be the first Jew and because Judaism, Christianity, and Islam all recognize Abraham as their first prophet, they are also called the Abrahamic religions, according to PBS.

Afrika tweeted about the event, saying “Every time I get out, they pull me back in. Make sure y’all tune in for this important dialogue pertaining to Abrahamic religions, and the liberation of African people.”

He added, “Like I said, I’m done engaging this convo. Just because cocoa is produced in Africa, it doesn’t mean that Hershey’s chocolate is an African product. Likewise, all the ingredients for Abrahamic religions can be found in Africa, but it doesn’t make them African products.”

This sparked debate on Twitter.

Redd Legend @ReddLegend: wrote, “Black people allow other people to take what we invented; repackage it; sell it back to us; and enslave us through it! [DR. JOHN HENRIK CLARKE]” We continue to credit ‘White’ people with what they Colonize, as though they actually developed it. Again, this isn’t serious.”

SLANK @DabSquad_Slank questioned, “how is Abrahamic religion foreign to Africa when monotheism & Judaism originated in Africa? even the Middle East is nothing but Africa’s North East extension as Dr. Charles Finch & Ali Mazrui have shown. & Dr. Ben documented how Christianity was in Africa before Europe.”

The discussion, entitled “Do Abrahamic Religions Compromise Afrikan Liberation?,” will take place 2-4pm ET. Featuring a variety of other speakers, it is described as, “A much-needed discussion among Pan-Africanists from varying perspectives on the issue of religion, spirituality, and culture in the Afrikan liberation fight.” ACLU staff attorney Tierney Peprah and Dalian Adofo, a social and cultural writer, are among those set to speak.