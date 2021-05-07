Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Says Won’t Seek Re-Election, Accepts Corporate Position With Walgreens

Many are shocked by the latest announcement by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Bottoms posted a statement and video announcing that she’s leaving politics — at least for now. She will not seek re-election this year. It has been rumored she will instead take a corporate position with Walgreens.

In the video, Bottoms said she will not seek a second term and spoke of her record as Atlanta’s 60th mayor.

“As (husband) Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as mayor,” said Bottoms.

There have been several tweets alluding to Bottoms heading to Walgreens, but there has been no confirmation from her office as of yet.

Many on Twitter ad a lot to say about the possibility of Bottoms heading to Walgreen. Some praised the move, others thought it odd.

ManPursueExcellence @ManPursueExcel posted, “She better be on @Walgreens board of directors.”

Jordan @Rillarillz mocked, “That $15 an hour is enticing”

Bottoms’ news surprised many as the high-profile politician had already launched her reelection campaign and even held a fundraising event in March featuring President Joe Biden. It was the first fundraiser headlined by the president since taking office and raised more than $500,000 for Bottoms’ reelection bid, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Bottoms rose to national prominence when she was seen as a possible contender to be Biden’s vice-presidential candidate. She was later offered a Cabinet post but turned it down to continue serving as Atlanta’s mayor.

Her tenure as mayor has been tough — just months into her term, City Hall dealt with a massive cyberattack, she had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic as well as protests over racism and police brutality.

Bottoms wrote in the letter she is “not yet certain of what the future holds,” and she is confident she could win if she ran for reelection.

“It is my sincere hope that over the next several months, a candidate for mayor will emerge whom the people of Atlanta may entrust to lead our beloved city to its next and best chapter,” she wrote.

Bottoms was elected in 2017 in a runoff against Mary Norwood. Bottoms was the second Black woman to lead Atlanta.