Biden Offers Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Ambassadorship To Bahamas After Being Considered For VP

Written by Ann Brown

65 SHARES Share Tweet

Biden Offers Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Ambassadorship To Bahamas After Being Considered For VP. Photo: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during the I Will Vote Fundraising Gala, June 6, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Did Joe Biden ask Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms — rumored at one point as a possible candidate for the vice president slot — to be the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas? A spokesperson for President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team said the report was “not true.” However, other reports persist that the Bahamas ambassadorship was offered and Bottoms allegedly turned it down.

“This is not true,” Sean Savett of Biden’s transition team tweeted. “No decisions on ambassadorships outside of the UN have been made.”

Bottoms is facing heat over Atlanta’s rising crime rate, and 2020 will come in as one of the city’s deadliest years in decades, Fox News reported.

There were three killings in less than 24 hours over the Christmas weekend. This boosted the number of Atlanta homicides this year to 154, the highest since 1998, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Bottoms is facing other things besides the ambassadorship rumor. She is handling major backlash after the accidental Dec. 21 shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was riding in a car with her family on the way to a Christmas shop. Kennedy Maxie later died.

On Twitter, posters debated the value of an ambassadorship .

“People are sleeping on what an ambassadorship can set up for a person post public life,” one user posted.

Another responded, “Generally, true. But Mayor Bottoms probably should either get a higher-profile ambassadorship or a senior policy or cabinet role. She’s a sitting mayor of a major American city and an early endorser. You gotta do better this.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

The alleged Biden offer came earlier this month, though neither side has confirmed it. Many, however, see the offer as a slight to the Atlanta mayor who has been one of the president-elect’s most public and vocal supporters during his election campaign, News One reported.

An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical foreign service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors, Yahoo reported.