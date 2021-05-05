Actress Amanda Seales On Kamala’s Racism Denial: Makes Those Who Support Her Look Dumb, Embarrassing

Actress Amanda Seales is not too happy with Vice President Kamala Harris these days.

Harris recently agreed with Sen. Tim Scott who claimed that America wasn’t a racist country during his Republican rebuttal of President Joe Biden’s first joint address to Congress. During a subsequent interview with “Good Morning America,” Harris said “First of all, no, I don’t think America is a racist country. But we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country, and its existence today.”

Harris added that white supremacist domestic terrorism is a leading threat to U.S. national security. “These are issues that we must confront, and it doesn’t help to heal our country, to unify us as a people, to ignore the realities of that,” she said.

Harris’ comments on racism upset many, including Seales, show went to social media and vented in a video message, “Everyone knows that’s bullshit…That was dumb and embarrassing and she embarrassed everyone who supported her.”

Twitter chimed in.

Stan FitzgeraldNY @StanGF150 tweeted, “Amanda is 100% right. Dumb and embarrassing”

National politics reporter at The New York Times Astead, @AsteadWesley, added, “You’ll never get a national politican — D or R — to bluntly indict America as a “racist country.” But worth acknowledging the mainstream Dem position here is completely nonsensical. ‘We are not a racist country but founded on a racist practice that produced a racist system'”

Seales has supported Harris in the past. During the 2020 presidential campaign, the former “The Real” co-host shot back at Harris distractions who claimed the former senator wasn’t “Black enough” due to her mother’s Indian heritage. Harris’s father is from Jamaica.

Seales said at the time, “This is not the time to start with your Kamala Harris hate. We gotta get real bottom-line focus right now. We can’t have detracting, we can’t have shading. … That ain’t it. Everybody gotta get on board,” Rolling Out reported.