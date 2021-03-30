‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce And Girlfriend Died Of Fentanyl, Cocaine Overdose

Written by Dana Sanchez

“Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, died of an accidental cocaine and fentanyl overdose in Las Vegas in May, 2020. (Photo: Instagram)

“Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, who were found dead in May 2020 in a Las Vegas apartment, died of an accidental cocaine and fentanyl overdose, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The bodies of Boyce, 30, and his girlfriend, 27, were found by a relative of the actor who told police he’d last seen the couple on May 11, two days before he found them, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Witnesses told police that the couple was known to use “harder drugs” such as cocaine and methamphetamine, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.

Boyce and Adepoju died from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, coroner John Fudenberg said. Their deaths were ruled accidental. Police said they found white powder and a straw next to the couple’s bodies, according to the report.

Millions of “Twilight” fans will remember Boyce for his role in the five-movie franchise’s first installment in 2008. Boyce played Tyler Crowley, who had a crush on Kristen Stewart’s character, Bella Swan, in the hugely successful vampire movie. Boyce also appeared in a short film, “Apocalypse,” in 2018.

Boyce had moved to Las Vegas to care for his mother before he died. He would commute to Los Angeles for acting jobs and to see his daughter, a source told E! Boyce is survived by his mother, Lisa Wayne, and 10-year-old daughter, Alaya. Adepoju is survived by a son, Egypt.

In a tribute on social media, Wayne discussed what a good son and excellent chef Boyce was, and how he was planning to start a wing restaurant, West Wings.

“The last time I saw you on Monday, May 11, 2020, I went to your house to eat leftovers from Mother’s day, we watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home. That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again. I’m broken.”

Fentanyl, heroin’s synthetic cousin, is stronger and deadlier than heroin and up to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was originally used as an anesthetic, but fentanyl that is sold on the street is usually made in a clandestine lab, STAT News reported. It’s less pure than the pharmaceutical version and its effect on the body, more unpredictable.

Drug users typically don’t know when their heroin is laced with fentanyl, so when they inject their usual quantity of heroin, they can inadvertently get a fatal dose. To make it worse, dealers’ measuring equipment usually isn’t accurate enough to stay below levels that could cause an overdose.

Heroin and fentanyl look identical. “You don’t know what you’re taking,” Tim Pifer, the director of the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory, told STAT in an interview. “You’re injecting yourself with a loaded gun.”