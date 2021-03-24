21-Year-Old Georgia Black Man Tells Roland Martin: Stop Begging Biden And U.S. Government, We Need To Do For Self

Written by Ann Brown

21-Year-Old Georgia Black Man Tells Roland Martin: Stop Begging Biden And U.S. Government, We Need To Do For Self Photo caption: King Randall l, 21, founded The X for Boys, a youth organization in Albany, Georgia, for boys who may be having trouble in life. With the motto “Let US make a man,” its mission is to teach young men to change their lives for the better. Photo permission from King Randall, The X For Boys, https://thexforboys.org/

Veteran political commentator Roland Martin, 52, got rolled over by a 21-year-old Georgia man during a recent interview.

King Randall I, who describes himself on Twitter as a Christian, conservative, and supporter of ADOS, is the founder of The X for Boys, a youth organization for young Black men ages 11 to 17, according to Access Wire. Randall is also in the process of opening up a self-funded school for boys.

Randall promotes self-sufficiency and got into it with Martin over the concept on Martin’s “#roland martin unfiltered” podcast.

While the discussion was heated, the beef between the two goes back to a Twitter dis.

“I was actually a big fan of yours but you shared one of my videos when I said Black people have to stop begging the government and go and do for self out in our communities. And you shared the video and called me an idiot,” Randall reminded Martin during the interview.

When Martin asked the young community activist to explain what he means by “do for self,” Randall shot back. “Here in Albany, Georgia, we complain about our school system a lot. Many of our young men can’t read…I started a program…do for self…

Randall continued, “I beat the stereotype that I am young, Black in America and I can’t do anything because someone is holding me down. Absolutely not…I’m not expecting anything from politicians — Donald Trump, Joe Biden, or nobody. We are going to go do it for ourselves.”

Randall tweeted about the interview with Martin. “My favorite portion of the interview with @rolandsmartin. This part was so beautiful. Do for self! Why would you want us completely dependent on government? That makes no sense! Our communities will only change if we change them ourselves!”

“Do for self” is a concept that has been adopted by many in Black America, most notably by the members of the Nation of Islam. The self-sufficiency concept dates far back. In the late 1800s, Black educator Booker T. Washington (1856-1915), considered a dominant leader of the Black elite, preached a philosophy of self-help, racial solidarity and accommodation. He urged Black people to concentrate on elevating themselves through hard work, PBS reported.

The X for Boys, a youth organization in Albany, Georgia, hosts numerous field trips, auto repair and construction workshops, a book club and provides a safe space for 11-to-17-year-olds who may be having trouble in life. With the motto “Let US make a man,” its mission is teaching young men ways not just to survive but thrive. Photo permission: King Randall I