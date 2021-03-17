Video: Retired LAPD Detective Calls Black Man Monkey And N-Word After Car Accident

Written by Ann Brown

“Go back to your little cage you little monkey.”

These are the words a retired Los Angeles Police Department detective said to a Black man following a traffic accident.

A viral video of the incident was shared by the Instagram account ValleyVids. According to reports on Twitter, the confrontation took place following a car accident in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita, California, Raw Story reported.

The video shows an older white man arguing with a younger Black man at the scene of the accident. During the verbal exchange, the white man hurls a slew of racial slurs.

“Go back to your little cage you little monkey,” he said. “He started the n****r thing because he is the dumb n****r. I said it right after you!”

The white man is reportedly retired LAPD Detective John Motto, according to Raw Story.

Twitter spoke out.

“‘Hes retired’ Okay how do we take away his pension,” one user posted.

Another wondered how the former cop’s racism affected his cases when he was on active duty: “can’t even begin to imagine the amount of racial bias in all his past cases.”

A Twitter user urged citizens investigated by Motto to contact a lawyer. “If anyone had faced a conviction by his investigation, it might be a good idea to call a Criminal Defense Attorney to revisit the case as this speaks to prejudice and bias.”

An investigation has been launched, and the LAPD said it is assisting the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office as they review 370 cases handled by the retired detective.

Motto retired in May 2020 as a detective assigned to Operations Central Bureau Homicide, according to Officer Drake Madison with the LAPD Media Relations Division, Newsweek reported.

“As a former employee, he is no longer subject to disciplinary action by the department,” Madison told L.A. TACO. “The LAPD has no disciplinary authority over his conduct.”

“What is seen in the video is not reflective of the thousands of hard working and dedicated men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department,” LAPD said in a statement.

Twitter isn’t buying it.

“A grown man, who is apparently a retired cop, is unable to keep his composure following what appears to be a minor car accident and resorts to hurling racial slurs against this young man. Do we think the citizens of LA were all treated equally when he was in the LAPD?”

