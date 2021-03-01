Hollywood Set To Release Another FBI Informant Film, This Time Following Rat Who Took Down Marcus Garvey

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

73 SHARES Share Tweet

Hollywood Set To Release Another FBI Informant Film, This Time Following Rat Who Took Down Marcus Garvey. In the original photos: In this Aug. 1922 file photo, Marcus Garvey is shown in a military uniform as the “Provisional President of Africa” during a parade on the opening day of the annual Convention of the Negro Peoples of the World at Lenox Avenue in Harlem, New York City. A century ago, Garvey helped spark movements from African nationalist independence to American civil rights to self-sufficiency in black commerce. Jamaican students in every grade from kindergarten through high school have began studying the teachings of the 1920-era black nationalist leader in a new mandatory civics program in schools across this predominantly black country of 2.8 million people. (AP Photo/File Winston Duke, a cast member in the Netflix film “Spenser Confidential,” poses at the world premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Following the success of “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Hollywood is gearing up to make another FBI Informant film. This time it will highlight a young Black agent who joins the Bureau under J. Edgar Hoover who betrays activist and early adopter of Black nationalism Marcus Garvey.

According to the film’s synopsis, the agent “infiltrates Marcus Garvey’s UNIA organization, testing his loyalty to both race and country as he grows weary of both men’s actions.”

Winston Duke of “Black Panther” fame is set to star as Garvey – and the studio is in talks with Jesse WIlliams and DeWanda wise to paly starring roles – according to Deadline. Entitled “Marked Man,” the film is set in the 1920s. It is inspired partly by “Negro with a Hat: The Rise and Fall of Marcus Garvey” – the biography of Colin Grant who was very active in the Black nationalism century.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

The script was written by renowned playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah and Andrew Dosunmo will direct and produce the film. Dosunmo first made his mark producing music videos for a wide gamut of music artists including Common, Angie Stone, Wyclef Jean, Tracy Chapman, Maxwell. Isaac Hayes and more. He then moved on to feature films in 2011 with “Restless City.”

The film will also be produced by Mark Gordon and Matt Jackson through their respective namesake production companies. It is supported by the FBI Film Fund and has been picked up by Amazon Studios, who also owns the rights to Grant’s book.