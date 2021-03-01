Hollywood Set To Release Another FBI Informant Film, This Time Following Rat Who Took Down Marcus Garvey
Following the success of “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Hollywood is gearing up to make another FBI Informant film. This time it will highlight a young Black agent who joins the Bureau under J. Edgar Hoover who betrays activist and early adopter of Black nationalism Marcus Garvey.
According to the film’s synopsis, the agent “infiltrates Marcus Garvey’s UNIA organization, testing his loyalty to both race and country as he grows weary of both men’s actions.”
Winston Duke of “Black Panther” fame is set to star as Garvey – and the studio is in talks with Jesse WIlliams and DeWanda wise to paly starring roles – according to Deadline. Entitled “Marked Man,” the film is set in the 1920s. It is inspired partly by “Negro with a Hat: The Rise and Fall of Marcus Garvey” – the biography of Colin Grant who was very active in the Black nationalism century.
The script was written by renowned playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah and Andrew Dosunmo will direct and produce the film. Dosunmo first made his mark producing music videos for a wide gamut of music artists including Common, Angie Stone, Wyclef Jean, Tracy Chapman, Maxwell. Isaac Hayes and more. He then moved on to feature films in 2011 with “Restless City.”
The film will also be produced by Mark Gordon and Matt Jackson through their respective namesake production companies. It is supported by the FBI Film Fund and has been picked up by Amazon Studios, who also owns the rights to Grant’s book.