Trailer for Fred Hampton Movie Released: Judas and The Black Messiah

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Warner Bros. has released a trailer for “Judas And The Black Messiah,” which centers around iconic Black Panther Party Chariman Fred Hampton. In this photo, (Center front-back) LaKEITH STANFIELD as William O’Neal and DANIEL KALUUYA as Chairman Fred Hampton in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Activist Fred Hampton was such a threat to white supremacists’ power structure, he was assassinated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) when he was only 21. Now Warner Bros. has released a trailer for “Judas And The Black Messiah,” a movie centered around betrayal and assassination of the iconic Black Panther Party (BPP) leader.

In a press release about the film, Warner Bros wrote the Black Panthers “were fighting for freedom, the power to determine the destiny of the Black community, and an end to police brutality and the slaughter of Black people.”

Sound familiar? In 2020, Black Americans are fighting the same issues. Its why Hampton’s legacy is still alive and well over 50 years after he was murdered and his impassioned mantra – “I am a revolutionary!” – still echoes today.

Watch the trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah, a movie about the betrayal & assassination of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther Party. Starring Daniel Kaluuya & LaKeith Stanfield. Only in theaters. “You can murder a revolutionary, but you can’t murder a revolution.” pic.twitter.com/64CrTflFOy — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) August 6, 2020

Hampton became the chairman of the Illinois chapter of the party in 1968 and was also the deputy chairman of the national organization. A year later he was dead, betrayed by William O’Neal – who infiltrated the BPP and earned Hampton’s trust in exchange for avoiding prison for a car theft charge.

The movie details Hampton’s rise to power and his tragic murder, which came as a result of O’Neal’s treachery. O’Neal is said to have been haunted by the role he played in Hampton’s death until he committed suicide in 1990.

News of the film’s production first broke last year under the tentative title “Jesus Was My Homeboy.” It is being produced by Ryan Coogler and Charles D. King; and was written by Will Berson and Shaka King, who is making his directorial debut with the film.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

The film “stars Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton and LaKeith Stanfield as William O’Neal, according to a press release. While there has been some controversy over Kaluuya, who is British, being cast to play the Black American icon, King defended the decision.

“I’m well aware of the debate around British actors playing American Black, iconic figures,” King said during a panel attended by Variety. “But I was born in America, my family is Caribbean and I have a South African name so I am, literally, emblematic of a diasporic way of thinking.”

Hampton’s son, Fred Hampton Jr. worked as a consultant on the film. It is scheduled to be released in 2021.

I cant wait! Fred Hampton – a hero! Murdered by the FBI while he slept with his pregnant wife. The fact his son didn’t have a issue with Daniel Kaluuya playing him tells us something. But I understand why there is some criticism. But let’s also know this guy gonna rep Fred well! — Jenny Lou BETH (@JennyLouiseBe) August 7, 2020

i can’t say much about a movie that isn’t out but historically hollywood has never amplified the radical anti-imperialist politics of black revolutionaries. before you go see the film read this article and listen to Fred Hampton, Jr discuss his experience https://t.co/Gr3snkhbgA — 🌱 (@noname) August 7, 2020

Fred Hampton, seen here after spirited and open exchange of ideas with Chicago police department. (Fred was shot execution style in the head while in his bed after an informant drugged him and gave him up to the cops.) Rest in Power, Fred. pic.twitter.com/WlxvGrY7sm — Michael.Seraphim (@mseraphimsl) August 10, 2020