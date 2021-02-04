Marc Wilmore, ‘The Simpsons’ And ‘In Living Color’ Writer, Dies At 57 Of Covid-19 Complications

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Marc Wilmore, 'The Simpsons' And 'In Living Color' Writer, Dies At 57 Of Covid-19 Complications.

Marc Wilmore – a television writer and producer who worked on shows like “In Living Color,” “The Simpsons” and more – died Saturday, Jan. 30, from complications of Covid-19 and other health issues. He was 57.

The news of Wilmore’s death was confirmed by his brother, comedian and TV host Larry Wilmore, on Twitter. “My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years. My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you little brother,” Larry wrote.

Wilmore died at Pomona Valley Hospital on California over a week after he was diagnosed with the virus. According to the New York Times, Wilmore had longstanding health issues stemming from a kidney transplant he received in the 1990s.

Larry also said Marc was always playing pranks on them. “He would leave messages on my machine being different people,” Larry said. “He used to leave a message sometimes as Louis Farrakhan, wondering why I wasn’t at the rally, the race rally.”

An outpouring of condolences have been flowing in for Wilmore. Fellow Simpsons writer Tim Long tweeted he was “Gutted to learn of the passing of my dear friend and colleague.” Long included a thread of what he called “the funniest thing I ever heard him, or anyone, say in a writers room.”

Comedian and actor David Alan Grier – who worked with Wilmore on “In Living Color” – also remembered Wilmore fondly.

“Marc n Larry Wilmore worked together w me on In Living Color. Marc joined the cast in our final season. He was the funniest, sweetest guy, making up half of what we used call the “Wilmore boys”. My heart goes out to Marc’s family n his brother Larry,” Grier tweeted.

“I met Marc at a screenwriting workshop he was taking with his brother @larrywilmore. They let me hang with them all weekend. You could not find two nicer funnier people to spend time with. I haven’t seen Marc in 20 years and my day is wrecked,” Twitter user @BestJDubya wrote.

“Another giant talent taken too soon. I had the privilege to work alongside Marc Wilmore on 3 shows (PJs, Simpsons, FIFF) for the better part of the last 23 years and he was THE funniest person in every room. And a wonderful man. He is irreplaceable. Rest In Peace, my friend,” fellow writer Michael Price tweeted.

Jake Tapper also did a memorial tribute for Wilmore on CNN. “Thank you so much for honoring my fathers (sic) legacy…. he would’ve been very touched to see this. We are hurting without him,” Wilmore’s daughter Anika Wilmore tweeted in response to Tapper’s segment.

In addition to writing for “In Living Color,” Wilmore became a cast member on the hit sketch comedy show. He also went on to write for “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The PJs” and the Netflix series “F is for Family.” He won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program for “Eternal Moonshine of the Simpsons Mind,” an episode on which he worked as a producer.

In 2018, Wilmore discussed getting his big break with “In Living Color” and meeting show creator Keenan Ivory Wayans.

“I thought, ‘Man I would love to write for In Living Color.’ … That to me seemed like the perfect thing,” Wilmore said. “It’s funny that when ‘In Living Color’ started I couldn’t get in the door to audition for it. They were not interested in me. I was not on that radar, but I was able to get in the door as a writer … She arranged a meeting for me with Keenan and it was one of the best meetings that I ever had,” Marc recalled. “In Living Color truly was my big break. That opened up everything to me because it was the hot show. It was in the cultural landscape. I learned so much about television writing in that show.”