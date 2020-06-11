Terrence J Gets Dragged On Social Media For ‘Disrespecting’ Wayans Family on IG Live, Reveals Its A Comedy Parody Show

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

86 SHARES Share Tweet

Black Twitter dragged Terrence J for “disrespecting” the Wayans family during an Instagram Live with Marlon, only to find out it wasn’t even real. Terrence J Photo by Donald Trail/Invision for Wells Fargo/AP Images. Wayans Family Photo: Twitter.

Terrance J is trending. But it’s for all the wrong reasons. Black Twitter effectively dragged the actor and entertainment host for “disrespecting” the Wayans family during an Instagram Live conversation he had with Marlon Wayans Saturday – only to find out it wasn’t even real.

Fans had a meltdown after Terrence J told Marlon he needed to “school” him about something and “this ain’t all about your family.” After the two proceeded to go back and forth, Terrence J told Marlon to “get off of Keenan Ivory Wayans’ lap,” etc.

This is the longer version of the Marlon vs Terrence J video pic.twitter.com/sUkFP7xvTq — Lanre Soff 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Daniel_Soff) June 11, 2020

Users didn’t hesitate to go in on the former “E News” anchor and point out the Wayans are an example of how families should make everyone eats.

“Why Terrence J hating on the Wayans family, he sound like a whole hater, If you successful you suppose to put your family on, Keenon Ivory Wayans got on and put his whole family on, Terrence J should clap for that, but instead he mad cause he think Marlon Wayans got put on too easy,” user Lando tweeted.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 72: Jamarlin Martin

Part 2. J. Edgar Hoover, the first director of the FBI, may not be around but his energy is present in new Black politics.FBI agents and informants were used to weaken Marcus Garvey, the Nation of Islam and the Black Panthers — in many cases for money and career advancement. How could this energy metastasize into the “New Blacks” politics in 2020? Jamarlin goes solo to discuss who is doing the trading and what is being traded to weaken the aggregate Black political position.

“I’m actually irritated at Terrence J, because the Wayans family literally grew in apartments projects in the 60’s – and you are sounding off at at them for getting it out the mud and creating BLACK generational wealth instead of RESPECTING the family hustle, weirdo,” added user jiggaman.

Thursday morning after the ‘innanet’ told Terrence J how they really felt, he tweeted his live with Marlon wasn’t serious, but rather a comedy parody show called “The Awful Truth.” He added the segment he was being dragged for was called “What Haters Say” and doubled down on Instagram saying Marlon is one of his “best friends” in the caption, along with a picture of the two.

THE AWFUL TRUTH with me and Marlon is a COMEDY Parody show. NOT REAL. The segment is called “WHAT HATERS SAY.” New episode today. Please tell the ppl in the back. — Terrence J (@TerrenceJ) June 11, 2020

Even before the North Carolina A&T graduate revealed it was all for show, some users doubted the authenticity of the conversation. “How are y’all not peeping terrence j and marlon wayans acting. look at the body language. I HIGHLY doubt that was serious,” @jayversace wrote.

While some users expressed relief that Terrence J didn’t commit the cardinal sin of disrespecting Black royalty by actually calling out the Wayans, others said they just wanted an excuse to roast him because he’s “corny.” Some even said they didn’t believe his explanation and would only believe it was a skit if they heard it from Marlon.

People saying they don’t believe Terrence J.



I do.



I probably wouldn’t believe him otherwise, but I don’t believe he would lie and say in public Marlon wrote the thing if he didn’t.



That said, that skit was god-awful. — BURN IT DOWN. (@Mz2euceBOSS) June 11, 2020

Welp, Terrence J doesn’t seem to be too broken up about it. He told users to stay tuned for the next episode airing Thursday afternoon.

The Wayans Family are like royalty as far as black families in entertainment and they are (for the most part) highly unproblematic



You hate to find out that Terrence J had the 🦝 chip activated in him pic.twitter.com/eAyR0pKc8L — P. Against The World 🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) June 11, 2020

Terrence J is a clown for that "Interview". Why would you try to minimize someone else resume that is far longer than yours? — Corey Francis (@CoreyDesir) June 11, 2020

terrence j isn’t the only black person that feels like that either. mfs be brainwashed and feel like you HAVE to “struggle” to make it. struggle olympics. weird as fuck. white people get help generation after generation. keenan ivory gave them an inch and the fam EXECUTED. — ً (@llerameilla) June 11, 2020

Thankyou queen that’s like the jacksons with out joe who the hell is Terrence a terrible actor an ok video host don’t do that Terrence that man is one of the most funniest comedians on the planet 🌎 control your emotions Terrence lmao stop 🛑 just stop — THEBESTMF (@THEBESTMF1) June 11, 2020