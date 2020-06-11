Terrence J Gets Dragged On Social Media For ‘Disrespecting’ Wayans Family on IG Live, Reveals Its A Comedy Parody Show
Terrance J is trending. But it’s for all the wrong reasons. Black Twitter effectively dragged the actor and entertainment host for “disrespecting” the Wayans family during an Instagram Live conversation he had with Marlon Wayans Saturday – only to find out it wasn’t even real.
Fans had a meltdown after Terrence J told Marlon he needed to “school” him about something and “this ain’t all about your family.” After the two proceeded to go back and forth, Terrence J told Marlon to “get off of Keenan Ivory Wayans’ lap,” etc.
Users didn’t hesitate to go in on the former “E News” anchor and point out the Wayans are an example of how families should make everyone eats.
“Why Terrence J hating on the Wayans family, he sound like a whole hater, If you successful you suppose to put your family on, Keenon Ivory Wayans got on and put his whole family on, Terrence J should clap for that, but instead he mad cause he think Marlon Wayans got put on too easy,” user Lando tweeted.
“I’m actually irritated at Terrence J, because the Wayans family literally grew in apartments projects in the 60’s – and you are sounding off at at them for getting it out the mud and creating BLACK generational wealth instead of RESPECTING the family hustle, weirdo,” added user jiggaman.
Thursday morning after the ‘innanet’ told Terrence J how they really felt, he tweeted his live with Marlon wasn’t serious, but rather a comedy parody show called “The Awful Truth.” He added the segment he was being dragged for was called “What Haters Say” and doubled down on Instagram saying Marlon is one of his “best friends” in the caption, along with a picture of the two.
Even before the North Carolina A&T graduate revealed it was all for show, some users doubted the authenticity of the conversation. “How are y’all not peeping terrence j and marlon wayans acting. look at the body language. I HIGHLY doubt that was serious,” @jayversace wrote.
While some users expressed relief that Terrence J didn’t commit the cardinal sin of disrespecting Black royalty by actually calling out the Wayans, others said they just wanted an excuse to roast him because he’s “corny.” Some even said they didn’t believe his explanation and would only believe it was a skit if they heard it from Marlon.
Welp, Terrence J doesn’t seem to be too broken up about it. He told users to stay tuned for the next episode airing Thursday afternoon.