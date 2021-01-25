Petition Filed To Impeach Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Petition Filed To Impeach Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. In this photo, Cameron speaks during the Republican National Convention from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Three grand jurors involved in the Breonna Taylor case have filed a petition to impeach Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The petition was filed Friday, Jan. 22 in objection to Cameron for misrepresenting their findings in Taylor’s case, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

After the grand jury failed to return an indictment against any of the four officers involved in her murder, Cameron held a press conference on Sept. 23, 2020 in which he said he walked jurors through “every homicide offense, and also presented all of the information that was available.”

However, the jurors say that isn’t true.

“Neither Cameron nor anyone from his office mentioned any homicide offense to the grand jury. Not only were no homicide offenses presented as alleged, no charges of any kind were presented to the Grand Jury other than the three wanton endangerment charges against Detective Hankinson,” the jurors allege.

According to a press release from their attorney, Kevin Glogower, the jurors have not been named to protect their identities. Glogower signed the petition on their behalf.

“The Grand Jurors did not choose this battle,” Glogower said in a statement. “This battle chose them. These are randomly selected citizens who were compelled to sit on a grand jury and were terribly misused by the most powerful law enforcement official in Kentucky. It is truly a testament to the Kentucky Constitution that they are able to be here today and to expose injustice and demand public accountability. I am honored and humbled to serve them.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Taylor was killed when former officers Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison attempted to serve a no-knock warrant at her apartment on March 13. Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker said he thought they were intruders and fired a warning shot.

The officers fired 32 shots in return, six of which hit Taylor, killing her. After much public outcry calling for the arrest the officers, Daniel Cameron served as a special prosecutor in the case. He said his office found the officers’ actions were justified and the jury only returned a “wanton endangerment” charge against Hankison for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment.

After Cameron’s claims at the press conference, one anonymous juror filed a motion to have the proceedings made public and accused the AG of ““using grand jurors as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility” for the charging decisions.”

The impeachment petition takes it a step further saying Cameron should be removed from office and prevented from running n the future because he “deceived the American people and the citizens of this Commonwealth with regard to his office’s handling and involvement” in Taylor investigation. It further states Cameron “misled the public” by claiming the grand jury agreed the officers were “justified” in returning fire.

In addition to Taylor’s case, the impeachment petition says Daniel Cameron should be held responsible for “incitement and support of insurrection and violence.” The jurors allege Cameron is a member of an organization for Republican AG’s that funded robocalls about the infamous protests, which turned into violent and deadly riots, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Cameron has not publicly commented on the impeachment petition.