Tamika Mallory: Kentucky MAGA AG Daniel Cameron Is A Sellout And Coward

Written by Ann Brown

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Tamika Mallory: Kentucky MAGA AG Daniel Cameron Is A Sellout And Coward Photo: Tamika Mallory, co-founder of Until Freedom speaks at the Until Freedom press conference pushing for “Breonna’s Law for Kentucky,” a statewide ban on no-knock warrants, Aug. 24, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Credit: Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during the Republican National Convention, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Activist Tamika Mallory slammed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and his decision not to pursue charges against two of the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Cameron, a Republican and a Trump supporter, announced that only one of the three officers was being charged. Brett Hankison was charged with “wanton endangerment” for firing his gun into the wall of a neighboring apartment.

Cameron has been receiving backlash for the last several months over what many believe to have been his mishandling of the case.

Women’s March co-founder Mallory called Cameron a “sellout” while speaking at a press conference held by Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing Taylor’s family. Mallory said she believed Cameron to be complicit in white supremacy, The Grio reported.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery and helped white men to capture our people, to abuse them, and to traffic them while our women were raped, while our men were raped by savages,” she added.

Mallory continued, “That is who you are, Daniel Cameron. You are a coward. You are a sellout. And you were used by the system to harm your own mama, your own Black mama. We have no respect for you, no respect for your Black skin because all of our skin folk ain’t our kinfolk. And you do not belong to Black people at all.”

Twitter responded to her comments.

“Tamika Mallory spoke what a lot of ppl are feeling especially in the Black Community” Heather Hebron @hrhebr01 tweeted.

Wendy Lane @mcduffywendy tweeted: “PREACH THE TRUTH!!!!!!!!!”

Only1Keesh @lkdecker posted: “Make ‘em hot sis!!!”

Jacob Blake Sr., whose son is still recovering from being shot in the back by police, traveled from Kenosha, Illinois, to show support for Taylor’s family, TMZ reported. Blake spoke at the press conference and called for Cameron to do his job.

“Don’t come bring that shucking and jiving stuff…we’re tired of that…face this family. Show what you did and what you did not do. we’re tired,” Blake said to Cameron.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Mallory and Blake stood alongside lawyers for Taylor’s family to demand that Cameron release transcripts from the grand jury proceeding, Fox News reported.

Tamika Mallory spoke what a lot of ppl are feeling especially in the Black Community — Heather Hebron (@hrhebr01) September 25, 2020

Make ‘em hot sis!!! ✊🏾 — Only1Keesh (@lkdecker) September 25, 2020

PREACH THE TRUTH!!!!!!!!! — Wendy Lane (@mcduffywendy) September 25, 2020