Paralyzed Jacob Blake’s 1st Words: Daddy, Why Did They Shoot Me So Many Times?

Written by Ann Brown

Paralyzed police shooting victim Jacob Blake’s first words from his hospital bed: Daddy, why did they shoot me so many times? Photo: This undated handout photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice shows Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Jacob Blake. (Wisconsin Department of Justice via AP)/Image of Blake – Facebook

Jacob Blake, Sr., the father of Kenosha, Wisconsin police shooting victim Jacob Blake, recently told reporters that his son is awake after undergoing a series of surgeries. Blake, 29, was shot at least seven times on Aug. 23 and is now paralyzed, leaving Blake Sr. with the question, “Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”

“He can’t go anywhere,” Blake’s dad said. The police have his son under arrest, although they have not revealed the charges, Blake Sr. said.

Blake Sr. visited his son in the hospital Aug. 26. When Blake regained consciousness, he turned to his father and cried.

“Then his next question was, ‘Why did they shoot me so many times?'” Blake Sr. told CNN. “And I said, ‘Baby they weren’t supposed to shoot you at all.'”

Blake Sr. said he hasn’t heard from the police department or Mayor John Antaramian. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers did reach out, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

At a news conference when asked if he was concerned about Blake being handcuffed, Gov. Evers replied, “Hell yes.”

“I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary,” the governor added. “I can’t imagine why that’s happening and I would hope that we would be able to find a . . . better way to have him get better and recover.”

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang tweeted about his conversation with Blake Sr. “I just spoke to #JacobBlake Sr. – his son is conscious. His first question after he woke up was “Daddy, why did they shoot me so many times?” He wept to his father. He has restraints on even though he can’t move his legs,” posted Yang, who told CNN that the Blake family asked to speak with him.

Others tweeted about hospitalized Jacob Blake being handcuffed. Ernest Brewer Jr @momobrewer tweeted, “Still trying to figure out what charges was filed against Mr Blake. It defys credulity that a man shot seven times family is not apprised of bail. Since we saw the officers allow him to walk freely unencumbered to his car, we can only conclude the officers were under no duress.”

In response to a tweet about Jacob Blake’s criminal record, Genghis Khan @Timujin_GK tweeted, “Because if you have a criminal record the police can shoot you in the back 7x. I am sure the police knew of his record before he was shot. DF.”

