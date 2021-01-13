Actor Isaiah Washington: I’m Leaving MAGA Gang, I Just Realized It’s A Grift

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Actor Isaiah Washington: I’m Leaving MAGA Gang, I Just Realized It’s A Grift. Left Photo by: Lee Roth STAR MAX, Inc. – copyright 2002 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 11/5/02 Isiah Washington at “Hollywood: The Next Generation Class of 2002” – a tribute to actors by the “Hollywood Reporter”. (Santa Monica, CA) (Star Max via AP Images) Right Photo: President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Actor Isaiah Washington is not known for his discretion. Now, after being an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, Washington has changed course once again.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, Jan. 10, Washington called the MAGA movement “a grift” and said he was “done with politics.”

“People asking why I’ve been so quiet. Well it’s because Qanon and the entire MAGA movement was a grift. I’m disgusted at how the CYA Conservatives/GOP has left 75,000,000 voters hanging out to dry. I’m done with politics & I never trusted either party. So long Patriots! #Truthdom,” Washington tweeted.

His words were met with mixed responses. Some of his followers said they were happy Washington finally saw the light and/or agreed with him.

“We tried to warn you Isaiah and you fell for the banana in the tailpipe, these folks were never Patriots,” user @m_stevenson78 responded. “I’m with you. It sucks having no representatives in our country,” user @EllabRice26 added.

“They had your voice, courage, and support! And most didn’t return that to you anyway! Some folks just do a lot of talking and like to be entertained. And since I’m actually your friend…I totally agree with you!” Twitter user @itisyaya wrote.

Others encouraged Washington not to give up so quickly.

“Dont give up just yet. Trump wouldn’t leave us hanging,” user @PirateGirl95 wrote. User APTrooth added “but the rest of us 75million want and need you to stand with us, yes i was removed they tried to silence me but i made it back to stand with all my Patriots.”

One user identified as Ryan A. Bell asked Washington why it took so long for him to realize Trump was evil.

“How many times did I reply to you that you were following grifters liars and thieves? You followed and praised an evil man and now you need to work to make up for it. I mean, I’m glad you see it but man… why did it take so long?” Bell replied.

Though he called the MAGA movement a grift, Washington also tweeted “Trump won,” China won,” and “Nancy won,” along with a drawing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up the constitution the same day.

A former Democrat who said he voted for Barack Obama twice, Washington now claims no party affiliation. In 2019, he told an interviewer on Fox he walked away from the major parties because “something doesn’t feel right.”

“You got to know the power of no … and walking away is a sacrifice, it’s a risk and there’s penalty for it; but I will only walk away when it matters and the reason why I’ve chosen to walk away from the Democratic party as I know it or walk away from the Republican Party as I don’t know it is that something doesn’t feel right,” Washington said.

“I’m walking away and I don’t know where I’m going, but I know where I come from and if I look at the political lineage of the Democratic Party over the last 50 years of my lifetime, since I was 5, and I’m 55 and very little has change din my community just two blocks over from where I am right now, then I have some questions,” Washington continued.

One user @ReverendSmiley echoed Washington and voiced a sentiment that is growing more popular among American citizens.

“Neither party is “for the people” they are only for themselves,” @ReverendSmiley wrote.