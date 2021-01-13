CIA Claims It Released All The UFO Information It Has Onto ‘Black Vault’: 3 Things Black America Needs To Know

Ann Brown

CIA Claims It Released All The UFO Information It Has Onto ‘Black Vault’: 3 Things Black America Needs To Know

Who isn’t fascinated by unidentified flying objects? We make movies about UFOs. We debate their existence. Now the CIA claims it has just released all the information it has on UFOs — or UAPs, unidentified aerial phenomena, as the government refers to them, New York Post reported. The information has been released on Black Vault — the largest privately run archive of declassified documents in the world — for the general public to download.

More and more government classified information about UFOs has come to light lately. In 2020, the Defense Department officially declassified videos shot by Navy pilots in 2004 and 2015 depicting UFOs.

Here are three things Black America should know about the CIA’s UFO data drop.

Why now?

Some are questioning the timing of the data drop.

The release comes months before the Pentagon was due to brief Congress on all it knows about UAP — a date dictated in the most recent Covid-19 relief bill, of all places, which passed in late December, 2020, The New York Post reported.

Rolled into the 5,593-page covid relief bill was an order of the Senate that “directs the (director of national intelligence) … to submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena,” NBC15 reported.

If the Pentagon has 180 days to turn over all information it has on UFOs, that would be some time around the end of July 2021.

The Pentagon and other U.S. agencies meant to secure and defend the U.S. have come under scrutiny over intelligence failures related to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol building.

“Distraction. Why now??” a Twitter user asked.

“This explains a lot. CIA has been chasing UFOs instead of investigating coup attempts,” another tweeter said.

The Black Vault

Thanks to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), thousands of documents on UFOs are now accessible to download on The Black Vault, a website operated by author and podcaster John Greenwald Jr., The New York Post reported.

The CIA compiled its UFO data onto a CD-ROM, obtained by Greenwald and uploaded to the Black Vault. The CD-ROM has been divided into dozens of downloadable PDFs.

“Research by The Black Vault will continue to see if there are additional documents still uncovered within the CIA’s holdings,” Greenwald said in a statement on his website.

Why released

The Black Vault’s Greenwald filed multiple FOIA requests during the past 20 years in pursuit of non-confidential findings on UAP collected by the U.S. government since 1996, he said in a Jan. 7 blog post. In a 2020 interview with the Columbia Journalism Review, Greenwald said he began to inquire to the CIA as a teenager.

According to Greenewald, around 10,000 Freedom Of Information Act reports were needed to obtain the PDFs — an excruciatingly long process.

“Around 20 years ago, I had fought for years to get additional UFO records released from the CIA,” Greenewald said in an email to Vice. “It was like pulling teeth! I went around and around with them to try and do so, finally achieving it. I received a large box, of a couple thousand pages, and I had to scan them in one page at a time.”

“Plain and simple, the public has a right to know!” Greenewald continued. “When I began researching nearly 25 years ago at the age of 15, I knew there was something to this topic. Not because of viral internet hoaxes. Not because of back door meetings wherein I can’t tell you who, but I promise it was mind-blowing information. No, none of that. It was simply because of the evidence that I got straight from the CIA. And the NSA. And the Air Force. And the DIA. I feel I am achieving what I set out to do. Easy access to important material, for people to make up their own minds on what is going on.”

For the Nation Of Islam, the long-held belief in UFOs is no secret. While NOI is better known for promoting Black nationalism and self-reliance, the idea of seeking the divine in the skies is deeply rooted in the Chicago-based organization. In his speeches and writing, the late leader Elijah Muhammad described a massive hovering object loaded with weapons he called “The Mother Plane”.

Capable of great destruction, The Mother Plane or wheel also contains the “wisdom to purify the planet,” Minister Louis Farrakhan said during the 2010 Saviour’s Day speech. The wheel — which he said many people call a UFO — hasn’t harmed anyone yet and there have been government attempts to cover up proof of it.

In the past, the U.S. Navy confirmed that it had top-secret files of a UFO encounter, but said at the time that sharing the information with the public “would cause exceptionally grave damage to the National Security of the United States.”

