AIPAC Princess Bari Weiss Goes After Kamala Harris, Suggests Civil Rights Plagiarism

Written by Ann Brown

AIPAC Princess Bari Weiss Goes After Kamala Harris, Suggests Civil Rights Plagiarism. Photo: Bari Weiss, left, a sophmore at Columbia Univerity, speaks at a press conference organized by Columbians for Academic Freedom as a crowd listens outside the gates to Columbia University in New York, March 31, 2005. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)/Photo: Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to supporters at a campaign event Oct. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Former New York Times writer Bari Weiss has Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in her crosshairs and is accusing Harris of civil rights plagiarism.

Weiss tweeted that a quote from a recent interview Harris did with Elle was too similar to a Martin Luther King Jr. quote from a 1965 interview he did with “Roots” author Alex Haley.

“Read this too-perfect Kamala Harris story. Then click on this 1965 Alex Haley interview with MLK and search for the word ‘fee-dom’,” Weiss posted along with links to the two articles.

The Elle piece relates to a story from Harris’ childhood. The passage reads, “Senator Kamala Harris started her life’s work young. She laughs from her gut, the way you would with family, as she remembers being wheeled through an Oakland, California, civil rights march in a stroller with no straps with her parents and her uncle. At some point, she fell from the stroller…By the time they noticed little Kamala was gone and doubled back, she was understandably upset. ‘My mother tells the story about how I’m fussing,’ Harris says, ‘and she’s like, ‘Baby, what do you want? What do you need?’ And I just looked at her and I said, ‘Fweedom.’”

In the MLK interview, Dr. King tells Haley, “I never will forget a moment in Birmingham when a white policeman accosted a little Negro girl, seven or eight years old, who was walking in a demonstration with her mother. ‘What do you want?’ the policeman asked her gruffly, and the little girl looked him straight in the eye and answered, ‘Fee-dom.’”

Some on Twitter called out Harris and were duly made fun-of. “The absurdity of Kamala Harris is complete. Now she’s stealing stories from Martin Luther King,” one tweeted. “Vice Plagiarist-elect,” another posted. And, “Biden and Harris Pwagerism.”

Others on Twitter mocked Harris: “Yes, from a young age, she wanted to collect all the fweedom. So much so, that she would later go on to take the fweedom of prisoners beyond what they owed the state. But her thirst for fweedom cannot be sated, and now… she’s coming after YOUR fweedom”

The controversial Weiss resigned from The New York Times as an opinion writer due to what she tweeted was bullying from her colleagues and the paper’s “illiberal environment.”

Weiss is considered a darling of the pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). She claimed on Twitter that New York Times colleagues called her a Nazi and racist, CNN reported.

“There, some coworkers insist I need to be rooted out if this company is to be a truly ‘inclusive’ one, while others post ax emojis next to my name,” Weiss wrote. “Still other New York Times employees publicly smear me as a liar and a bigot on Twitter with no fear that harassing me will be met with appropriate action. They never are.”

Some claimed that Weiss put her religious views over journalism ethics.

“This young writer has made a career as a Zionist warrior, often smearing anti-Zionists in ways that she is quick to call McCarthyism when others employ the same methods,” Mondoweiss reported. Mondoweiss is an independent blog that covers Palestine, Israel, U.S. politics and the global movement for Palestinian rights.”

As a student at Columbia University Weiss tried to get Palestinian professors dismissed, according to Mondoweiss.

“Bari Weiss has also argued for Jewish ‘power’ in the U.S. establishment, indeed a special status in American public life, so long as Jews are Zionist,” Mondoweiss reported.