Black America Says DJ VLAD Interviews Are Being Used By Feds To Jail Rappers

Written by Ann Brown

Fans think beleaguered hip-hop artist Casanova’s interviews on VladTV by DJ Vlad led to his arrest and indictment by the FBI. They’ve bombarded Twitter with calls to boycott the popular hip-hop show.

Casanova, born Caswell Senior, may be facing life in prison if the Southern District of New York makes its case against him. He was among 18 alleged Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang members indicted in New York. Casanova was charged with three counts related to drug trafficking including conspiracy to commit racketeering, distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm, according to Vulture. The Brooklyn artist turned himself in, Meaww.com reported.

Casanova has been interviewed on VladTV a number of times.

“It’s not that he’s getting cats hemmed up. It’s the WAY he speaks. I CAN HEAR THE SMUG ASS SMILE whilst he asks about plights, choices and repercussions HE WILL KNOW NOTHING ABOUT! Ever! This culture is for his foraging ONLY!! Then BACK TO CALABASAS!! WATCH HIM CITE NOI THOUGH!”

Fans called for a boycott of VladTV. “Don’t just stop watching Vlad, stop fucking with content like that entirely. All it does is make a proof of concept and spawn more shit like that,” one tweeted.

Cassanova wasn’t the only artist who got caught after a Vlad interview, social media users noted. “Vlad done took more n!ggas down than the Feds…,” a tweet read.

“Only nigga Vlad could not put in jail was Peewee Longway. He denied everything,” another tweeted.

But some tweeted that Casanova bears some blame.

“It’s his job to ask the questions… and if you a street dude, it’s your job to know how to navigate those questions or to shut up all together. Yella & Mo3 did it, Benny & Con did it… Just cuz he asks the question doesn’t mean you gotta go off on a 6 minute story bout crime.”

Someone else pointed out on Twitter, “again im not defending him but he preys on rappers being dumb for clicks and views what the police watches isnt his concern”

The FBI indictment did not mention VladTV but it did mention several of Casanova’s Instagram posts and photos, especially pictures of him wearing gorilla jewelry apparently representing the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang.

Inner City Press confirmed that information Casanova supplied during his interviews, presumably with Vlad, was used in the indictment, HipHopDX reported.

On Twitter, Inner City Press noted that it found a Department of Justice filing against Casanova that read, “In public interviews, (Casanova) has admitted to stabbing inmates while incarcerated on those charges,”

The feds have been investigating Casanova since 2010, according to Hip Hop News Uncensored. If this is true, they most likely paid attention to all of his interviews, including those on VladTV.

VladTV and its founder DJ Vlad have long aroused suspicion among Black viewers. His real name is Vladimir Lyubovny and he is the CEO of video and news website VladTV.com. His YouTube channel, DJVlad, features interviews with music artists, entertainers, political figures, among others. His channel has more than 4 million subscribers.

Although Vlad remains popular, he has been accused of being a culture vulture. He was called out for what some saw as being disrespectful to Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan when he misrepresented a speech given by Farrakhan over the summer.