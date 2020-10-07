Top American Military Generals Go Into Quarantine With Potential Covid Exposure From Trump

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Top American Military Generals Go Into Quarantine With Potential Covid Exposure From Trump. Photos: In the Sept. 22, 2020 file photo, right, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley listens before a meeting with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, at the Pentagon in Washington. The nation’s top military leaders were under self-quarantine Tuesday, Oct. 6, after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pentagon said. Milley, and the vice chairman, Gen. John Hyten, were among those affected, U.S. officials said. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) In the left photo, President Donald Trump swats at the fake snow that was dropping from the ceiling as he arrived to speaks at a rally for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Nov. 26, 2018, in Biloxi, Miss. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Some of America’s top military generals are going into quarantine after being exposed to covid-19. The Defense Department made the announcement Tuesday, reported the New York Times.

Among those in quarantine are Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, Army chief of staff Gen. James C. McConville and others from The Pentagon and Defense Department. The leaders took the precaution after coming into contact with the Coast Guard’s Vice Commander Adm. Charles Ray – who tested positive for the virus.

“We are aware that Vice Commandant Ray has tested positive for Covid-19 and that he was at the Pentagon last week for meetings with other senior military leaders,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning,” Hoffman added. “No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time.”

The top military leaders also attended a “Gold Star” reception on Sept. 27 where U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump were present – both of whom also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Security experts are concerned the generals’ quarantine further compounds the United States’ vulnerability to adversaries because the country is already wrought with several crises including the pandemic, brimming racial tensions, a bad economy and more.

“I see weakness and division and above all else distractedness,” Nick Rasmussen – former director of the National Counterterrorism Center in the Obama and Trump administrations – told the Washington Post. “Any problem anywhere else is just a third or fourth-order problem right now because we are so self-absorbed, inward looking and consumed with our own toxicity. And when you’re distracted, you make mistakes.”

Former President George W. Bush’s national security adviser Stephen J. Hadley agreed the military generals having to quarantine is not good for America’s perceived fortitude.

“Some adversaries may think that America may be distracted, so that they can get away with something,” Hadley told the Post. “I think that is probably the thinking of China, I think it’s probably the thinking even of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, I think it’s true for the Iranians. … They’re just going to hunker down and get through this period and see who’s elected.”

White House officials told the Defense Department to stop informing the public of the status of its leaders due to national security concerns, but department officials have questioned the instruction, the Times reported.

Because @realDonaldTrump is nothing but a selfish child



The New York Times: Top U.S. military leaders, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are quarantining after being exposed to the virus..https://t.co/fPavdCmya3



via @GoogleNews — Best Words (@Real_Best_Words) October 7, 2020

If it's regarding "matters of National Security", possibly the matter of COVID now threatening to rip through top tiers at Pentagon and reassurances meant to signal things are still solidly intact. This is concerning: https://t.co/bDhDdUv6AY — Pink Ladybugs Zazzle (@MyPinkLadybugs) October 7, 2020