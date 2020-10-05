Doctor: Trump’s Timeline Of Catching Covid-19 Doesn’t Make Sense, Things Are Not Adding Up

The timeline for the president’s covid health crisis is under scrutiny. When was Donald Trump infected with the coronavirus? How often was he really tested? When was his last negative test prior to testing positive? When did the president know he was positive for covid-19? These are all questions that have been raised over Trump’s diagnosis. After Trump’s personal physician, Navy Commander Sean Conley, held press briefings, more questions arose.

Many health experts say that if Trump was tested as often as he claimed to be, he should have known sooner that he was positive for covid, considering those around him had been infected.

According to an announcement by his doctor, Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Sept, 30 which was a day earlier than previously announced, meaning Trump attended events with a positive test. The doctor later walked back those remarks, saying he misspoke.

If Trump tested positive on Wednesday morning, that would have been hours after standing feet apart from Joe Biden at the first presidential debate.

Dr. Leana Wen, a medical analyst, former Baltimore City Health Commissioner and visiting professor at the George Washington University School of Public Health, tweeted on Oct 3, “Breaking news about @realDonaldTrump now attempting remdesivir treatment in hospital & note from physician that he does not yet need supplemental oxygen. But what are his vital signs? Why such rapid progression? There is a lot we don’t know and a lot that doesn’t make sense.”

This prompted a lot of responses.

Marc Murphy tweeted, “From my recollection of the EUA for remdesivir you have to be on supplemental oxygen to relieve it, at least thats what I’ve seen when I’ve given it. They are probably lying and he needs supplemental oxygen.”

King Lisa tweeted, “Something isn’t right. They sure are treating him aggressively for someone who tested positive yesterday. He’s had that virus longer than they’re saying. He’s gone through 2 weeks of treatment in 24 hours.”

Looking at the White House timeline, there seems to be contradictions.

Trump announced in the early morning of Friday, Oct. 2, that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.

Doctors revealed that Trump did show symptoms on Thursday, including a “mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue.” On Friday, he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a more thorough evaluation and monitoring. Trump has pre-existing conditions — heart disease and obesity — that put him in the high-risk category. His age, 74, also makes him more vulnerable.

The president received a “special antibody therapy 48 hours ago,” Conley said. It is presumed Conley was referring to an “antibody cocktail” made by the company Regeneron, which Conley mentioned in a statement on Friday.

Contradiction No. 1: If Trump received the treatment 48 hours prior, that would mean he got a positive covid-19 result midday on Thursday.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, Trump attended various campaign events in Minnesota, and on Thursday, he went to a fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey, with GOP donors, where attendees ate a buffet lunch. If Conley’s timeline is correct, this would mean that Trump attended one or more events after his diagnosis, The Huffington Post reported.

After questions were raised about the timeline, Conley released a memo saying he had misspoken.

“The president was first diagnosed with covid-19 on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 1,” he said, correcting the official timeline.

He added that Trump received the antibody treatment on Friday, Oct. 2.

Contradiction No. 2: At first, Conely said Trump had not received supplemental oxygen despite a White House source saying otherwise. Then, Conley again backtracked and said, yes, indeed, the president had gotten oxygen — not once, but twice.

Conley’s excuse for misleading the media? He wanted to present a rosier picture of the president’s condition. Conley said he was “trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, the course of his illness has had. (I) didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of the illness in another direction.”

Contradiction No. 3. How exactly is the president’s condition being treated? “There’s also been confusion about the experimental ‘antibody cocktail’ Trump received. Conley referred to the treatment twice as a ‘polyclonal’ antibody therapy in official memos. But Saturday, a representative of Regeneron, the company that makes the treatment, said the term ‘polyclonal’ is incorrect,” HuffPo reported.

The president also was given remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has an emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration as a covid-19 therapy, The New York Times reported.

It was also later revealed that Trump was given the steroid dexamethasone, which has been used to treat diseases like lupus, arthritis and cancer, The New York Times reported. A study from the University of Oxford found the drug reduced deaths of covid-19 patients on oxygen by a fifth.

The state of Trump’s condition led to contradiction No. 4. According to Conley, Trump had not experienced difficulty breathing at any point. He merely has “little cough,” fever, and felt “run down.”

Not so, said White House pool reporters ― members of the media who follow the president throughout the day.

A statement released from an anonymous source said “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” a source described as someone “familiar with the president’s health” said. “We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

So far, Trump has personally released two videos from the hospital saying he is OK and getting better. He took a car ride around the hospital to wave at supporters camped outside — an act panned by medical experts as putting his Secret Service staff and driver at risk.

“Trump’s drive-by stunt was branded ‘insanity’ by a Walter Reed doctor who said the president put the lives of Secret Service agents at risk for ‘political theater,’’ Business Insider reported.

Conely announced that Trump could be going back to the White House today.

From my recollection of the EUA for remdesivir you have to be on supplemental oxygen to relieve it, at least thats what I've seen when I've given it. They are probably lying and he needs supplemental oxygen. — Marc Murphy (@mnnurse10) October 3, 2020

Something isn’t right. They sure are treating him aggressively for someone who tested positive yesterday. He’s had that virus longer than they’re saying. He’s gone through 2 weeks of treatment in 24 hours. — King Lisa 👑 (@IamKingLisa) October 3, 2020

He had it at the debate and was hoping to give it to Biden and hoping he wouldn’t get sick enough for anyone to know he had it, that he endangered others wouldn’t faze him, and besides with trump cruelty is often the point of doing something — Camp Matt (@campmattfield) October 3, 2020

If @realDonaldTrump were my patient, in unstable condition + contagious illness, & he suddenly left the hospital to go for a car ride that endangers himself & others:



I'd call security to restrain him then perform a psychiatric evaluation to examine his decision-making capacity. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) October 4, 2020