Is Trump Faking Covid-19? Former WH Chief Of Staff Predicted There Would Be Only One Debate

Written by Dana Sanchez

Is President Donald Trump faking covid-19?

Former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney predicted that if the first debate bombed, his former boss might get out of doing additional presidential debates, Raw Story reported.

Speaking to Irish TV RTÉ News on Monday — the eve of the first, and maybe last Biden-Trump debate — Mulvaney predicted that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would do so badly that it would be the end of his campaign and as a result, there won’t be any other debates.

Mulvaney in March was named the U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland after serving as acting White House chief of staff, director of the Office of Management and Budget and acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Irish journalist Caitriona Perry asked Mulvaney, “How do you think the debate will go?”

Mulvaney replied that he thought Biden had more to lose from debating Trump than he had to win.

“If he does have a gaffe of some significant import during the debate, that by itself could ruin his presidential hopes,” Mulvaney said. “For that reason there’ll be tremendous pressure on him to just do one debate. So I’m going to be watching Tuesday night … just because I think it may be the only one.”

The general consensus is that there were no winners in the excruciating debate, only losers, with America being the loser.

Lester Holt on NBC called the evening “a low point in political discourse.”

Russ Schriefer, a top Republican strategist, said, “Seriously — if there weren’t any more debates, would that be a problem?”

Just two days after Trump’s disastrous first debate, POTUS announced via Twitter that he had tested positive for covid-19.

Within hours, the internet was littered with an explosion of rumors, misinformation and conspiracy theories, Washington Post reported.

Some speculated that maybe the president was faking his illness. Others said maybe Democrats intentionally infected the president with the coronavirus during the debates.

