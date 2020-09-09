Charlamagne tha God Partners With iHeartMedia To Launch Black Effect Podcast Network

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Charlamagne tha God is launching the Black Effect Podcast Network in partnership with iHeartMedia to to highlight Black voices. In this photo, Charlamagne attends Politicon at The Pasadena Convention Center on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP)

Charlamagne tha God is launching the Black Effect Podcast Network in partnership with iHeartMedia. Debuting this fall with 18 podcasts, the network will highlight a diversity of voices in Black culture, Variety reported.

“Blackness has an immediate, culture-shifting effect on everything,” Charlamagne tha God said in a statement. “Blackness controls the cool. Blackness is the culture, but Black Voices are not monolithic. The only way to appreciate the diversity of thought and experiences in Black culture is to build a platform for those voices to be heard.”

Home to his current popular syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” iHeart is well acquainted with Charlamagne’s unapologetic candor. Now he’ll use it to curate content from other Black creators. He’s excited about amplifying the voice of black women in particular.

“It’s just about being intentional, like actually being intentional with the voices that we choose to put on various platforms and just being intentional about empowering the voices that need to be heard,” Charlamagne told CNN. “Shut up, get out of the way and let Black women lead and that I truly believe they’ll take us to the promised land.”

While The Breakfast Club’s podcast replays will serve as the network’s flagship show, agreements have been made with activist Tamika Mallory, comedian Jess Hilarious and attorney Eboni K. Williams to also host podcasts.

The overall goal: “to amplify, elevate, and empower emerging and established talent. Our goal is to shift the narrative from Black creators signing transactional deals, to instead forming legacy partnerships that build generational wealth while allowing each creative to have an equitable stake in their future. As a long-time partner of iHeart, it’s an honor to make history with them.”

Leadership at iHeart said they look forward to the fresh perspectives the Black Effect Podcast Network will bring to the forefront under Charlamagne’s direction.

“As our country’s No. 1 audio company and podcaster, we have both the responsibility and the opportunity to give new voices a massive audience platform for creativity and innovation — and for important ideas that need to be heard,” iHear CEO Bob Pittman said. “Charlamagne tha God is an unparalleled multiplatform creator whose impact extends across radio, digital, social, TV, events and podcasts.”

He added it would be a resource for people of all races to gain understanding of Black culture.

“You can provide a bridge to understanding,” Pittman said. “Some place that people who want to understand what’s going on and want to participate in the Black culture, that they’ve got a good source for it and a really robust source for that kind of information, that kind of interaction.”

According to Variety, the network’s podcasts will include: “Drink Champs” with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN; “All the Smoke” with Matt Barnes; “The 85 South Show” with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean; “Whoreible Decisions” with Mandii B and Weezy; “Dropping Gems” with Devi Brown; “Holding Court” with Eboni K. Williams; “Carefully Reckless” with Jess Hilarious; “Street Politicians” with Tamika Mallory and Mysonne; “Hot Happy Mess” with Zuri Hall; “Untitled” with Bonang Matheba; “Hello Somebody” with Senator Nina Turner; “P.O.D.” with Ashley and Tammy; “Straight Shot No Chaser” with Tezlyn Figaro; “Laugh and Learn” with Flame Monroe (executive produced by Tiffany Haddish); “Checking In” with Michelle Williams; “Cut To It” with Steven Smith Sr.; “No Ceilings” with Glasses Malone; and “Gangster Chronicles” with MC EIHT, Reggie Wright Jr. and James McDonald.

For Charlamagne, it’s a window into the array of richness Black folks havewhere people can find “hopeful, raw, unapologetic, diverse Black content and a place you can come to be educated, enlightened, and entertained.”

