American Government-Funded Group On TV Ads: We Need Black Americans For Covid-19 Vaccine Trials

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

In the race for a covid-19 vaccine, Black people and other people of color are being courted to volunteer as test subjects by a series of ads. A group called the Covid-19 Prevention Network are running the ads in hopes they will encourage those from more underrepresented groups to participate in clinical trials, CNN reported.

“When everything looks bleak, we know that someone, somewhere is full of hope and strength and wants to take action and will take a step forward to hug her grandkids,” the ads says “Walking the walk and rolling up their sleeves to go back to normal sooner. Volunteer to find the covid-19 vaccine.”

In addition to the language appealing to the emotional heartstrings of audiences, the ads show images of Black and Latin Americans in various facets of life, pointing to their arms and encouraging people to get involved with the trials.

“Not everybody is thinking about how they could play a role in ending the pandemic,” Dr. Larry Corey, the group’s leader told CNN. “The point of any advertising is to reveal options, to reveal choices.”

Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the network has partnered with ad agencies Sam Bonds Creative and Socialisssima for the ad campaign. They are airing on BET, OWN, Telemundo, TV One and Univision, according to CNN.

Three major trials coronavirus vaccine trials are underway by AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer. Since vaccines can affect people of various racial backgrounds differently, researchers need diversity in clinical trials.

While Black and Latino Americans being disproportionately affected by covid-19, they are also more hesitant to commit to trials. The reason is rooted in a mistrust of the medical community that stems from past and present abuse.

For example, in Tuskegee Black men were intentionally injected with syphilis during clinical trials for over 40 years beginning in 1932. Black women are more likely to die in childbirth and studies have shown that many Black patients have had their requests for certain types of treatment minimized or altogether ignored.

Pastor Ricky Temple of Savannah, Georgia said he received a resoungng no when he asked his peers to encourage their members to participate in the trials.

“It was a response based in fear centered in a lack of trust, and it’s on my left, it’s on my right, it’s everywhere I turn,” Temple said.

People can sign up to join a trial at preventCOVID.org.

I will take a corona virus test for $1 million so that my family can atleast have some type of life after I die from this shit | Coronavirus vaccine trials: New ads encourage minorities to roll up their sleeves and participate – CNN https://t.co/WUdXyu6FAX — PUNKY ➐ (@PUNKYTHESINGER) September 9, 2020

Tuskegee experiment & Henrietta Lacks… blacks… sit this one out… — StayWokeAF (@StayWAF) September 9, 2020