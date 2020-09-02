Covid-19 Antibodies Could Last At Least 4 Months, That’s Good News For A Vaccine

Written by Dana Sanchez

Covid-19 antibodies could last at least 4 months — good news for a vaccine, researchers say. Social media users question how good the news is. Test tubes wait to be used for blood samples in a coronavirus antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub, in Birmingham, England, June 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)

Covid-19 antibodies could last at least four months — longer than previously reported — according to the largest study yet undertaken on how the immune system responds to the virus over time.

A new study tested more than 30,500 people in Iceland and the results are good news for efforts to develop vaccines, AP reported.

Of all the things we don’t know about the virus, one of the biggest mysteries is whether being infected helps protect against future infection, and for how long.

Some smaller studies done earlier suggested that antibodies may disappear fast and that some people with few or no symptoms may not make many at all. Previous smaller studies suggested antibodies faded within weeks, lasting no more than three months.

If a vaccine can trigger the production of long-lasting antibodies the way natural infection seems to do, it gives hope that “immunity to this unpredictable and highly contagious virus may not be fleeting,” scientists from Harvard University and the U.S. National Institutes of Health wrote in a commentary published with the study in the New England Journal of Medicine, according to AP.

The Iceland study was conducted by Reykjavik-based deCODE Genetics, a subsidiary of the U.S. biotech firm Amgen, with hospitals, universities and health officials in Iceland. The country has tested 15 percent of its population since late February, when covid-19 cases were first detected, providing a solid base for comparisons.

The Iceland study tracked patients for four months. Previous antibody studies typically observed patients 28 days after diagnosis.

Scientists found that the body produces a second set of antibodies a month or two after infection that could provide more long-lasting protection.

“Infections and vaccines generate two waves of antibodies,” wrote scientists Galit Alter and Robert Seder. “The first wave is generated by early short-lived plasma cells, poised to populate the systemic circulation, but this wave subsides rapidly after resolution of acute infection.

“The second wave is generated by a smaller number of longer-lived plasma cells that provide long-lived immunity,” they said.

Response to the virus differs between people, researchers said. It’s also unclear if antibody production will prevent reinfections.

Some patients have reported being re-infected several months after their first diagnosis.

The good news about antibodies and immunity was met with some skepticism on social media.

“What? Only 4 months? That’s not long at all. Measles, mumps & rubella immunity lasts a lifetime. Was kinda of hoping for that, or at least a decade or so. 4 measly months” Silent Spring tweeted.

“My mom has tested positive twice with a negative in between. Sicker the second time. Please don’t believe these fresh studies, wear a fucking mask” al tweeted @AlAl28800055.

“So to be more clear for the wishful thinking folks: Getting Corona doesn’t make you immune from Corona” John Ross tweeted.

