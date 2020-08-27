Kenosha Sheriff: Put These Men Having 10 Kids Away In Prison Warehouses. They Can’t Be Saved. ACLU Calls For His Resignation

Written by Dana Sanchez

All eyes are on Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, who may have just defunded himself over hateful words he spoke during a 2018 press conference that are coming back to haunt him.

It was on Sheriff Beth’s watch that a police officer held onto Jacob Blake‘s shirt and shot the Black man seven times in the back on Aug. 23. And it was on Beth’s watch that a 17-year-old white supremacist shot and killed two people who came to Kenosha to protest against police brutality.

A father of six, Blake was shot in front of his children. Video of the shooting went viral, triggering protests in Kenosha and around the U.S. against systemic racism and police brutality.

Beth went on a hate-filled rant in 2018, suggesting that five arrested suspects — all Black — who had been charged in a retail theft in a mall, a car chase and crash, were “not worth saving” and should be locked up in “warehouses” for the rest of their lives.

All suspects were charged with felony retail theft and obstruction. Beth described how he thought the suspects — age 16 to 23 — should be locked away to prevent them from procreating, TMZ reported.

Beth described the suspects as “garbage people” who “fill our communities” and are a “cancer to our society.”

“They came from Milwaukee,” Beth said during a press conference that was videotaped and published Jan. 25, 2018 on Rumble.com. “They came down here (to Kenosha) with the sole purpose of committing felony crimes … I’m very thankful they got caught. I hope they get put away for the rest of their lives … there are some people who are not worth saving.

“We need to build warehouses to put these people into it and lock them away for the rest of their lives,” he added. ” … If they can’t complete high school, if they get in trouble in high school, if they have a criminal record … if they come and steal thousands of dollars… let’s put them in jail. Let’s stop them from, at least some of these males, from going out and getting 10 other women pregnant and having small children. Let’s put them away.

“These people need to flat out go away,” Beth continued, seemingly unable to get off the subject. “I’m waiting for our lawmakers our people to really not stand for really what we are living with.”

Later in the warehouses rant, Beth talked briefly about his view on riots.

“And the riots when someone gets shot by a police officer — I understand there’s mistakes. I get it. But when a person comes out with a gun and a police officer shoots him and there’s a riot, we got to take action. We got to take care of the people that are doing this…. these are the people that never ever come out of jail again,” he said, smiling.

Police arrested 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in the shooting of three people ― two of whom died ― during the third night of protests in Kenosha.

Cellphone footage appeared to show Kenosha police working with militia members, including the alleged shooter, telling them over their PA system that they “appreciate them being there” and handing out bottles of water while telling rioters to leave, MEA reported. In another video, a militia member supposedly claimed police told them they would drive protesters towards them so they could “deal with them.”

During a press conference, Beth suggested Rittenhouse was part of a group of people who asked to be deputized in order to help police patrol the area. Beth denied deputizing them because of the liability and chaos it can cause, TMZ reported.

However, Beth did not explain why police allowed Rittenhouse walk away after the shootings despite the fact he had an assault weapon strapped around his chest while witnesses screamed to cops that this was the shooter.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin and National ACLU have called for “the immediate resignation” of Beth along with Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Fox 6 reported.

Beth’s deputies “not only fraternized with white supremacist counter-protesters on Tuesday but allowed the shooter to leave as people yelled that he was the shooter,” according to a news release from the ACLU.

Here’s more from Beth’s 2018 rant.

“At some point we have to stop being politically correct,” Beth told reporters. “If there’s a threshold that they cross these people have to be warehoused. No recreational time in the jails. We put them away. We put them away for the rest of their lives so that the rest of us can be better … You have to wash your hands of these people. We are allowing this group of society to ruin our children’s and our grandchildren‘s future. We have got to try our best to save the future of our communities in our state, in our country. We’ve got to get a handle on these people and maybe what we’ve got to do is build warehouses that, after this generation is gone, they’ve perished in these buildings, we can turn them into something else. Maybe malls. Maybe Amazon will buy them as warehouses later.

“But at some point, we have to get rid of this group of people. We have to lock them up and not let them (out).”

Twitter users predicted that Beth’s career as sheriff will be over soon.

“He’s either going to resign in a few days or be fired. The city can’t afford the lawsuits over police brutality or vigilante violence behind his gaslighting. He’s unfit to lead,” @chuckbrown0916 tweeted.

“100% #Fascism,” @feedthefuturelenBlue tweeted. “1) House ppl in concentration camps, 2) Dehumanize – Warehouse animals, 3) Stop the genes from propagating 4) Punitive – Lock em away for life for breaking windows, 5) no liberal PC intellectualism, 6) make way for the superior race.”

“This is the man who yesterday at press conf said he would never ‘deputize’ civilians and why … But it was his folks who passed out water,” @Lisaprussack tweeted.

“He goes on to call members of the community he is supposed to serve ‘a cancer to our society.’ That’s white supremacy. That’s eugenics,” @haclgr tweeted.

100% #Fascism. 1) House ppl in concentration camps, 2) Dehumanize – Warehouse animals, 3) Stop the genes from propagating 4) Punitive – Lock em away for life for breaking windows, 5) no liberal PC intellectualism, 6) make way for the superior race. — The Rational Left (@FeelenBlue) August 27, 2020

He’s either going to resign in a few days or be fired. The city can’t afford the lawsuits over police brutality or vigilante violence behind his gaslighting. He’s unfit to lead. — Chuck 🆘 🇺🇸 (@chuckbrown0916) August 27, 2020

This is the full clip which is worth the watch



This is the man who yesterday at press conf said he would never "deputize" civilians and why



But it was his folks who passed out waterhttps://t.co/zF9q2mpI38 — Elizabeth Crawford (@Lisaprussack) August 27, 2020

This fool said build warehouses to put people in, later remembered that those are called jails… what’s the obsession with warehouses? That’s code speak? Who is having convos about warehouses? Where did that come from? — ColdWater Covington (@BearCov) August 27, 2020

Now the only thing he needs to add to his statement is

"Once the warehouse starts to fill up we shall move them on to the gas chamber" in addition

"All belongs shall be returned to family members, but we're keeping the gold chains"

Seriously this guy needs to resign immediately — Aye, Football is back (@TaArLaAgTeacht) August 27, 2020

For accessibility, #Kenosha Sheriff Beth floated the idea of indefinitely warehousing “garbage people” in an attempt to prohibit procreation.



He goes on to call members of the community he is supposed to serve “a cancer to our society.”



That’s white supremacy. That’s eugenics. pic.twitter.com/6En6kWlGXm — hazel 🌹✨ (@haclgr) August 27, 2020

Wow! really the worst we’ve heard in decades! Worse than Trump by far, so that’s saying a lot! “These people”? “Wherehoused”? Pumping out babies? Coming from law enforcement????!!!! This is hate speech! By the way, lock somebody up & maybe even shoot them for breaking windows? — The Rational Left (@FeelenBlue) August 27, 2020