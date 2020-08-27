‘Just In Case’ Singer Jaheim Goes Full MAGA On Instagram Video, Twitter Responds

Written by Ann Brown

56 SHARES Share Tweet

“Just In Case” singer Jaheim goes full MAGA on Instagram with a video praising Donald Trump. Twitter responds. Photo: Jaheim attends the ASCAP Presents The 2015 Grammy Nominees Brunch on Feb. 7, 2015 at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

It seems singer Jaheim couldn’t take the MAGA heat. The “Just In Case” crooner went to Instagram over the weekend to express his support for Donald Trump.

The video he posted has been taken down. In it, he praised POTUS saying Trump has “saved a lot of people.”

The R&B artist apologized on behalf of the president “for all the misinformation since he’s been in office,” BET reported.

“I just wanna apologize to @realdonaldtrump for all the misinformation since he’s been in office we the people have turned our backs on this great man who been working effortlessly to restore the balance for the Republic and didn’t even take a paycheck,” he captioned in his Instagram post.

Jaheim, who is best known for the 2002 song, “Put That Woman First,” also went after the Dems for “numerous lies” about Trump.

In a lengthy caption, the 42-year-old wrote, “I just put my life on the frontline to speak out in favor to help you all. Now you know where my heart is. I’m not one of them. I will never take money to mislead anyone, for it is the root to evil it’s time to break this spell. So stay focus because real change is here,” BET reported.

Jaheim concluded his caption criticizing the Democrats. “We all allowed the Democrats to lie countless times but seeing is BELIEVING. You all are so far gone you can’t see maybe it’s the same water they been poisoning Flint with because we all followed wrong side for years it time to wakeup,” Page Six reported.

Of course, people could not resist responding to Jaheim on Twitter.

Raven @LL_Cool_Rae tweeted, “like what is #Jaheim even talking about. Thing that bothers me with these trump supporters is they never have facts. Like where are the receipts? NO ONE thinks the democrats are perfect. NO one cares. Just no trump 2020. It really is that simple”

“#Jaheim after that #Kanye MAGA money,” Garfield Harry tweeted @gh_inxHahaha. “Did Trump issue an executive order for black celebs that support him to get relief money or something?”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

“#Jaheim done lost his damn mind” JusPlayinNdaPaint @iPaint_Fast tweeted.

Jaheim’s devotion to Trump has surprised many, similar to when Kanye West went on a pro-MAGA rant. A number of Black men have been praising Trump. The GOP paraded former NFL athlete Herschel Walker at the convention.

🤔😒😒 like what is #Jaheim even talking about. Thing that bothers me with these trump supporters is they never have facts. Like where are the receipts? NO ONE thinks the democrats are perfect. NO one cares. Just no trump 2020. It really is that simple — Raven (@LL_Cool_Rae) August 23, 2020

Hahaha #Jaheim after that #Kanye MAGA money. Did Trump issue an executive order for black celebs that support him to get relief money or something? — Garfield Harry (@gh_inx) August 25, 2020

#Jaheim done lost his damn mind — 🎨 JusPlayinNdaPaint 🎨 (@iPaint_Fast) August 23, 2020