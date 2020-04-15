Kanye West Says He’ll Vote For Trump, Cites ‘Better’ Real Estate

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Kanye West is ‘MAGAing’ again. The “Jesus Is King” rapper said he’s voting to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump this November. In this photo, West speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Kanye West is ‘MAGAing’ again. The “Jesus Is King” rapper said he’s voting to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump this November. And he isn’t worried about the toll it will take on his career, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

“I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on. And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here!” West said in an interview series with GQ.

One of his reasons for still supporting the sitting president: better real estate.

“I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office,” West told GQ. “They don’t teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody’s property.”

Despite receiving immense backlash when he donned a “Make America Great Again” hat in 2018 – and met with Trump in the Oval Office – West stands by his choice. He said this isn’t the first time he’s been threatened over his political views.

“I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with [Hillary Clinton]. What kind of campaign is that, anyway,” West asked. “That’s like if Obama’s campaign was ‘I’m with black.’ What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion! You know?”

He added he does try to lead by example, but isn’t forcing his views on anyone.

“You get into a position and you become influential, and that becomes more of your goal rather than following your spirit and your anointing,” West said. “So look, I’m not telling anybody who they should vote on, what they should wear, where they should live. I’m doing me. If you just so happen to catch a photograph of me doing me, that’s what I was doing! I’m not doing nobody else in the photograph.”

