10 Things To Know About The Jam Master Jay Murder Conspiracy

Written by Dana Sanchez

47 SHARES Share Tweet

After almost 20 years, two arrests have been made in the unsolved murder of Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay. Here are 10 things to know about the murder conspiracy. Pictured: Karl “Little D” Jordan Jr., Darren “Big D” Jordan, Ronald “Tinard” Washington and Randy Allen. Photos from “Remastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay”/Netflix

After almost 20 years, two men were arrested this week and charged in the unsolved murder of Jam Master Jay, the hip-hop pioneer who helped make the group Run-DMC “the Beatles of hip-hop” — one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time.

Here are 10 things to know about the Jam Master Jay murder conspiracy.