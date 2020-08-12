CeeLo Green Criticizes Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

43 SHARES Share Tweet

While many are celebrating Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP song, CeeLo Green and others criticized the female MCs and Nicki Minaj for their music. In the original photos, CeeLo Green with Goodie Mob performs during the Dungeon Family Reunion Tour 2019 at The Fox Theatre on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP); Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are in the official “WAP” video; and September 11, 2018, Nicki Minaj attends the Oscar de la Renta show during Fashion Week in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Since the hit single “WAP” dropped, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have been trending like crazy. While many are celebrating the collaboration, others are criticizing the female MCs for the song’s content. CeeLo Green is in the latter group. He also added Nicki Minaj to his mix of critiques.

In an interview with Far Out Magazine published Aug. 9, Green said today’s music is shameless, it is sheer savagery.” While he was speaking about the industry as a whole, he specifically named the three chart-topping women in follow-up comments.

“Attention is also a drug and competition is around,” Green told Far Out. “Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all [but] … it comes at what cost?”

He said he felt Minaj wasn’t being responsible with her status as a role model to other women coming behind her in the industry.

““You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate,” Green said.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Green said he feels it is music artists’ responsibility to call each other out when they lack integrity.

As adults and artists, we should at least attempt to be each other’s accountability partners in some regard,” Green said. “The stereotypes that are celebrated and perpetuated, ultimately make the perception a reality. It is disenfranchising and it has caused a great deal of problems.”

He added there is a time and place for everything, including certain types of music.

“We are adults. There should be a time and a place for adult content,” Green said.

Although Cardis music is trash, & Megs music is debatable. I could name dozens of male rappers with trash ass catalogs from dababy, stunna 4 Vegas, lil baby, blueface, trippie, Drake, fab.. Etc… he’d have had a point if he said generally, men is what’s wrong with rap music imo — ✊🏿 HIPHOP ADEQUATE (@HipHopAdequate) August 10, 2020

Glad we can both agree. I don’t know why mfs wanna be tone deaf to the double standard. If they ass wanna listen to underground conscious rappers there’s Tierra Whack, Noname, Rapsody, Chika(Oranika), Lil Sims, Angel Haze, and much more.. — ✊🏿 HIPHOP ADEQUATE (@HipHopAdequate) August 10, 2020

There are plenty of women artist who have a positive impact. You just aint did your research 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Tre Jeffries (@TreJeffries3) August 10, 2020