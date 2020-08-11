MAGA Candidate Attacks Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion For Moral Decay And Setting Bad Example, Blames Lack Of Father Figures

Written by Ann Brown

A MAGA candidate has attacked Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for moral decay and setting a bad example for women. He blames a lack of father figures. Photos: Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)/California congressional candidate James P. Bradley/Twitter

The lead single from Cardi B’s second studio album, “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion jumped straight to the top of the iTunes chart. The sex-infused song and video doesn’t only have the streets buzzing but also political spheres. MAGA California congressional candidate James P. Bradley has gone on the attack.

Bradley called out the two female hip-hop artists for what he claims is moral decay and setting a bad example for young women. And he blames it all on a lack of father figures and an absence of faith, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Sorry, but not every woman of color grows up without a father figure.

Both Cardi B and Megan had their fathers in their lives. Megan’s father died when she was a teen, but she recently spoke with Marie Claire about their close relationship. She told the magazine, “He passed when I was 15 but I still apply every lesson he taught me at an early age in my life to this day!” She wrote, “I miss you every day.”

Yet Republican Bradley, a Coast Guard veteran, health industry executive and longshot candidate running for Congress, tweeted, “Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure. Their new ‘song’ The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!”

Holy water in the ears or not, Bradley is one of millions who have heard the song — and 67 million have viewed the video on YouTube.

Cardi has often spoken of her personal faith. “If I was to see Jesus Christ… I would kiss his feet. I wish I could give God a hug, bro,” she once said after two singles landed simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “I love my supporters and I love God… the devil be working but God always works harder!”

If Bradley was looking for attention, he got it — but most of it was negative. Fans of “WAP,” Cardi’s Bardi Gang, and Meg’s Hot Girls were quick to go in on Bradley, SOHH reported.

Floyd Rock @ozu_ray tweeted, “Women with a song about enjoying sex really got Bradley upset. Poor guy. With ‘a strong father figure’ (whatever condescending nonsense that’s supposed to mean) I guess they could have known they’re supposed to be ashamed of themselves.”

Ashlee @AsheKatchem posted, “Instead of concerning yourself with Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion’ #WAP, you should concentrate on flooding this economy with aid to the American people. Mind the business that pays YOU, sir”.

And Big D @_sayazed tweeted, “No he’s a white man in a black womans business because if it were a white man or white woman wearing a confederate flag t shirt he wouldn’t have said a single thing.”

But Bradley wasn’t the only politician who disliked “WAP.” Former Republican Congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine called the song “vile” and said the rappers are “completely wrong” if they think the song does “anything to empower women,” Complex reported.

Producer and fellow artist CeeLo Green also criticized “WAP.”

In an interview with Far Out, he said, “We are adults. There should be a time and a place for adult content. As adults and artists, we should at least attempt to be each other’s accountability partners in some regard…The stereotypes that are celebrated and perpetuated, ultimately make the perception a reality. It is disenfranchising and it has caused a great deal of problems.”

CeeLo added, “You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolades: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate.”

“Attention is also a drug and competition is around,” he continued. “Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gestures to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all but it comes at what cost?”

Secondly, while I personally take offense to the lyrics and messaging of this song, I absolutely respect her 1st Amendment right to make it.

Also surprised that twitter doesn’t mind this kind of free speech but has a problem with conservative free speech. — James P. Bradley (@BradleyCongress) August 7, 2020