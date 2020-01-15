Cardi B. Says She Thinks She Wants To Be A Politician, Clashes With Trump Supporter and Gets Applause From Bernie Sanders

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

““I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment,” the Bronx native wrote, starting a series of tweets on the subject.

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

She addressed how war and a decrease in patriotism because of America’s handling of many things have influenced her.

“Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American,” Cardi B said. She then said she would make a live video to better explain her position in a follow-up tweet.

Her admission caused an outpouring of comments from followers both encouraging and discouraging her political aspirations. Mckayla Wilkes – who is running for Congress against Steny Hoyer – told the beloved rapper she understood her sentiment.

“I felt the same! I hated politics until I realized that hate came from my community being left out of the conversation. Now I’m running for Congress as someone that’s been directly impacted by policy to give my community a seat at the table,” Wilkes responded.

Wilkes’ sentiment was shared by Anthony Clark, who is also running for Congress in Illinois. “Growing up in the struggle, I have come to recognize what government could be. We don’t meet government where it’s at, we work to take our government to where it needs to be for the people! I agree with you @iamcardib we can change what we don’t agree with!” Clark wrote.

Comedian Rob Delaney of “Catastrophe” fame asked Cardi B. to stay focused on music because it’s what she does best and brings joy to he, his daughters and his football team.

“No! Keep doing what you do best! Making terrific music while being a gorgeous young woman and roll model for my step daughters! (I’m their asst football coach & we listen to you on the way to games!),” Delaney tweeted.

Others were not so kind in their opposition to Cardi’s announcement. Twitter user Devinn Smart who identifies himself as a conservative found Cardi’s interest in politics laughable.

“This is the best joke I’ve seen all year,” with laughing out loud emojis. “1. You don’t even understand the process of impeachment, so I don’t understand how you would be able to educate anyone on political issues. 2. You are scared to have a real debate with @RealCandaceO about politics lol,” he continued.

But the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wasn’t dissuaded by the naysayers. Monday she tweeted she felt if she went back and completed her education she would be a good candidate.

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table,” Cardi B. said.

I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

Her statements caused her to clash with a conservative Trump supporter, who degraded the rapper in several tweets – including posting a screenshot correcting Cardi’s grammar in one of her tweets.

“You’re going to need more school than that,” a user identified as Mindy Robinson wrote along with the okay emoji. “Your spaces are off too…but hey, how can we hold you accountable for kindergarten level sh*t, am I right?”

You’re going to need more school than that. 👌🏻

Your spaces are off too…but hey, how can we hold you accountable for kindergarten level sh*t, am I right? pic.twitter.com/GQGHLiFHvp — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 13, 2020

In another tweet Robinson wrote, “I went to college for both American History and Political Science, although to be fair…even my cat is more qualified to run for Congress than Cardi B.”

Cardi responded by calling Robinson out in several tweets, including one where she accused her of being upset because she couldn’t get Trump’s attention and sleep with him.

“You really mad cause you stay takin pics like this and mention Trump 20 times a day to get his attention.HEY! Don’t take your anger out on me cause he don’t wanna f**k you sis,” Cardi B. wrote.

You really mad cause you stay takin pics like this and mention Trump 20 times a day to get his attention.HEY! Don’t take your anger out on me cause he don’t wanna fuck you sis 🤷🏽‍♀️😩😩 https://t.co/sIaKIPmtQx pic.twitter.com/68X2DpZUIj — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

Kulture’s mom has at least one heavyweight political supporter. Current Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders applauded the “I Like It” rapper’s desire to get involved.

“Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” Sanders told TMZ according to USA Today. “She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

Whether she makes the foray into politics or not, Cardi is doing quite well for herself. Often heralded for her business savvy, she and her husband Offset just purchased their dream mansion in Atlanta. Plus her “Invasion of Privacy” album has earned Cardi the title of being the longest running female rapper on Billboard’s charts.

If #CardiB is gonna seek the education as she suggested, does the process right, and becomes further refined, I'm all for her holding political office. We look the other way at unrefined white men doing us dirty in Washington every day. — The Kuah Allah! (@Kuahmel) January 14, 2020

Lmao. She’s worth a cool $8m it’s gonna cost more than that for ads alone. Also 99% of her followers are just average living paycheck to paycheck who’s gonna donate and fund her campaign? Fact of the matter is she doesn’t stand a chance. #NoShade — VictorDiaz (@iamvictordiaz3) January 14, 2020

A rich person with zero political history. Where have I heard that before 🤣 — Zolph Diggler (@anthony212x) January 14, 2020

She’s already aiding in dumbing down a generation might as well go all out — SHAHMANATI (@shahmanati) January 14, 2020