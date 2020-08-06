Black Reparations Group Calls For BLM To Refocus: ‘When Black People Get Justice, Everybody Else Benefits’

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

A Black reparations group is calling on the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and others focused on racial justice to narrow their efforts. In this photo, a protester yells as he take part in a Black Lives Matter rally, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Seattle. Several thousand people attended a downtown rally and then marched to the federal courthouse to call attention to minority rights and police brutality. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A Black reparations group is calling on the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and others focused on racial justice to narrow their efforts. The request was made by proponents of the American Descendants of Slavery (ADOS) movement – which advocates specifically for reparations for Black Americans whose lineage traces back to slavery in the United States.

Over 100 people attended the rally in Eugene, Oregon called “Where Do We Go From Here: Reclaiming The Movement.” Speakers said the protests that have lit up America since the murder of George Floyd should focus solely on obtaining rights, justice, equality and reparations for Black people with roots in American slavery and not other groups, reported The Register-Guard.

“Affirmative action was made for Black people, but we have seen, by and large, affirmative action benefits single white mothers more than it does Black people when the truth is when Black people do get justice, everybody else benefits,” said rally organizer Andiel Brown. “But the problem is, for the most part, we do not get the benefit from the work we do. We must be specific on what we are fighting for and for whom.”

Talia Stroud, who also spoke at the rally, agreed with Brown and emphasized the distinctions among ethnic groups.

“If we are not careful, we lose sight of who this movement is supposed to be for,” Stroud said, listing names like George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Tamir Rice,” Stroud said. “Black, Indigenous and people of color are from a variety of people groups and they each have their own histories and, often, known countries of origin. I encourage each of them to take up their cause and seek their own justice claim with the responsible parties. We must not allow 400 years and sum of atrocities to not be credited to the right people.”

Eugene’s Mayor Lucy Vinis attended the rally and applauded the group’s efforts.

“We recognize that the injustice faced by Black Americans today is rooted in the legacy of slavery and our response to the American Descendants of Slavery calls on us to fully acknowledge and hold ourselves accountable for the acts and structures in our own city that have perpetuated the losses that began with that slave history,” Vinis said. “I am proud to join these leaders today.”

"He also talked about the history of Eugene’s Black families and said other groups in the United States often benefit more from victories meant for the descendants of African slaves"

