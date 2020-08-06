Ice Cube: Both Political Parties Don’t Respect Us, It’s Time For Black America To Get Serious About Our Politics

Hip-hop icon Ice Cube: Both political parties don't respect us. It's time for Black America to get serious about our politics.

Entrepreneur, actor and hip-hop icon Ice Cube is asking for fans to get behind his movement, the “Contract With Black America” that he debuted in June — a platform on how to issue reparations to Native Black Americans.

He went to twitter recently and posted a video in which he said, “We got sh** to do, man. It’s an election coming up. I don’t think neither party respect what we need done to close this wealth gap.”

He continued, “And I think we gotta use our vote, this Black vote, as a f***ng tool. Some call it a weapon to get what we want.”

Back in May, Cube joined Diddy’s call to hold the Black vote hostage from the Democrats until there was a Black agenda.

Cube doesn’t go into details about how the Black vote should be used or if he is suggesting, as did BET founder Robert Johnson, that Black voters form a Black Live Matters political party. For now, Cube seems to want the Republicans or Democrats to make a move.

“Don’t matter which party give it to us,” he said in his video. “Somebody got to get behind this Contact with Black America. It’s very broad, it deals with a lot of our pain and it helps us catch up.

“Me, I don’t got nothing else I am doing, that I am passionate about but some change. I don’t care a damn about a movie, a f***ng record or none of that sh**. I care about changing it, changing the situation for Black people in this country.

“And I want people, you know, to get behind it. We have a short window. This is it. If we don’t get it now it might be another f***ing 30 years before we get any of this. We got to go for it now. It ain’t no time to play.”

He concluded, “I don’t want my kids, my grandkids, great-grandkids, or anybody after that to deal with this bullshit. We have to change it now. Straight up, we got to get serious. We have 92 days to push this program. I want all hands on deck. This is your homeboy Ice Cube. You’ll be hearing from me.”

The response to Cube’s post was mixed on social media.

DDM Fan @FanDdm tweeted, “IC: If you think BOTH parties are the problem, you better fuc&ing re-think that shit real fast. Because if Trump wins & the Senate majority doesn’t flip Democrat, African Americans will be in for an even WORSE situation than they are in now. You NEED to support Biden.”

“Damn cube u gettin old,” RICK DA MOVIE GOD 248 FROM DA BLOCK

@WordToMyMother tweeted.

SimplyMichelle @nown4myduality1 tweeted, “Neither party respects us so of course there will be no respect to the struggle. We do have work to do. Our work is never-ending because of our color, unfortunately. You HAVE been ahead of the curve that’s why people want to label you as out of touch.”

