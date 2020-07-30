Audio Leaked: Roland Martin Claims He Checked Dr. Khalid Muhammad On Clubhouse App With Silicon Valley Elites

Written by Ann Brown

Audio leaked: Journalist Roland Martin claims he checked Dr. Khalid Muhammad on clubhouse app with Silicon Valley elites. Photo: Roland Martin is seen at the Business of Entertainment with John Singleton during the 2017 American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 17, 2017, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Silicon Valley venture capitalists are obsessed with the new trend in invite-only apps that are all the rage right now. So, it seems, are journalists such as Roland Martin, who was caught on audio while using an invite-only app with a group of Silicon Vallet elites talking about how he put former Nation of Islam spokesperson Dr. Khalid Muhammad in his place during an interview.

The late Muhammad had been a prominent figure in the Nation of Islam before leaving and becoming the national chairman of the New Black Panther Party.

Only by the in-crowd knows about or has access to these apps, Business Insider reported. One of them is a group voice-chat app named Clubhouse. Clubhouse was valued at $100 million following a reported $12-million investment from Andreessen Horowitz. You need an invite to join the app,Vice reported. In May, New York Times Internet culture reporter Taylor Lorenz described the Clubhouse app as “where venture capitalists have gathered to mingle with one another while they are quarantined in their homes.”

The Clubhouse app allows users to join different virtual rooms to talk with the group of people who happen to be in there. Clubhouse’s users are a limited and exclusive crowd, including venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, actor Jared Leto and hip-hop artist MC Hammer, The New York Times reported.

Add Martin to this list. He was using the Clubhouse app in a discussion about power and journalists. During the conversation, he recalled an interview he’d had with Muhammad.

According to Martin, the interview took place in Fort Worth, Texas. During the interview, Muhammad grew frustrated with some of the questions Martin was asking.

Martin said he went off the record and he said to Muhammad, “I don’t give a f*** about you or any bow-tie wearing Nation of Islam bean pie-eating member…you look like a f**ing devil, like a crazy son-of-a b***. I’m trying to make you a human being, that you have a story.”

After this, he said Muhammad became compliant. Martin added, “I had to let him know I am not playing these games.”