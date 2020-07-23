Former Facebook Manager Attacks Black America: Obama was President So Stop The Victim Mentality, Says No To Reparations

Written by Ann Brown

Former Facebook manager attacks Black America in a video: Obama was president so stop the victim mentality. Also says no to reparations.

A former Facebook manager posted a video on his YouTube channel blasting Black America, the George Floyd protesters, and the call for reparations.

His name is Patrick Shyu, and according to his LinkedIn page he was the Tech Lead for Facebook from 2018-2019. He was the Tech Lead at Google from 2014-2018. Prior to that, he had launched an apps and games company called Avalancia.com. According to another video on his channel, TechLead Show, he claims to have been fired from Facebook. His channel has 30,000 followers.

But in a video, titled “Exposing #BlackLivesMatter: it’s just reverse-racism,” he goes off on Black people and the fight against systematic racism.

“This isn’t about equality…people want privilege and you just start playing the victim and blaming other people,” he rants.

“You take on the victim mentality and start saying the world owes me something,” he continues before insisting that there have been other races in the U.S. who have suffered just as much, or if not more, than Black people.

“Black people have it pretty good,” he insists. “We had a Black president, in the NBA it’s all Black people, have these blockbuster movies like ‘Black Panther’ with an all-Black cast…”

He goes on to ask, were are the Asians, Native Americans, the Italians and why aren’t they dominating such fields as music, sports, film, like Black people.

When it comes to reparations, he remarks that “the Japanese were war prisoners” so they had it worse than Black people who were slaves.

He adds of slavery, “That was the past, let it be…now we want our children to pay for that.”

Mojola Balogun (@moebee2) posted Shyu’s video on Twitter and posted: “This is a former Google and Facebook software engineering manager. These are his views on BLM and racism in the US. At top tech companies, Black people consistently make up less than 3 percent of engineers. Why is diversity and Black retention so low? Because these are our managers.”

Of course, the tweet caught a lot of people’s attention.

JamesHRH (@jameshrh) posted: “This PoV is simplistic & quite common among highly analytical, engineering types. Bounded inputs. But your argument about cause is, frankly, just wrong. SV is 3 percent Black bc Black students are 4 percent of engineering graduates: https://ncses.nsf.gov/pubs/nsf19304/digest/field-of-degree-minorities That’s where you start the fix.”

Kristine (Sato) Phillips (@ksato_phillips) tweeted:”#Facebook is comprised of managers just like him. They also come in white female form as well. I wrked there in HR for 3 yrs & was racially discriminated & harassed to the point where I had to file a workers comp claim & now have chronic #PTSD. FB only has 1.5 percent in tech roles”

This is a former Google and Facebook software engineering manager. These are his views on BLM and racism in the US.



At top tech companies, Black people consistently make up less than 3% of engineers.



Why is diversity and Black retention so low? Because these are our managers. pic.twitter.com/5cGzDLjKIZ — Mojola Balogun ✊🏿 (@moebee2) July 23, 2020