Elites At NYT Explain Reparations Becoming Campaign Issue, Fail To Mention ADOS Putting In Work

Written by Ann Brown

The elites at The New York Times explain how reparations became a campaign issue. They fail to mention ADOS putting in the work. Photo: Kamal X Freedom, @iamkamalx https://www.iamkamalx.com/

A recent New York Times article takes a look at how reparations became a campaign issue. It goes through the various politicians who are discussing reparations, but it fails to discuss how the ADOS movement worked hard to bring reparations to the forefront.

ADOS has been pushing for reparations since its founding by Howard graduate and host of the Breaking Brown political show, Yvette Carnell, and UCLA alumnus and attorney, Antonio Moore who hosts the weekly radio show Tonetalks. ADOS—which stands for American Descendants of Slavery — “seeks to reclaim/restore the critical national character of the African American identity and experience, one grounded in our group’s unique lineage, and which is central to our continuing struggle for social and economic justice in the United States.to get reparations for Native Black people on the table and to move the issue forward,” according to the group’s website.

It is true too that have been a more and more politicians talking about reparations, such as Shaniyat Chowdhury, a 28-year-old democratic socialist running for Congress in New York.

“It’s about more than a check,” Chowdhury said in a recent interview. “It’s about improving the quality of life for Black Americans. It’s about addressing the sins of this nation over 400 years.”

He and some other politicians are urging for a look at reparations, which would not only compensate the Black descendants of slavery not only for the atrocities of slavery but also for continued systematic racism.

The late Representative John Conyers, a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, introduced a bill on the study of reparations every year beginning in 1989. And he vowed to “do so until it’s passed into law,” which he did until he resigned in 2017. He died in 2019.

In 2019, Democratic congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee reintroduced Conyers’ bill that would establish a commission to study the impact of slavery and make recommendations for its “apology and compensation” in 2019. Senator Cory Booker, Democrat of New Jersey, introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

And also in 2019, on Juneteenth, an annual holiday commemorating the ending of slavery, a subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee held a first-of-its-kind hearing on reparations.

Still, few political candidates have featured the issue front and center in their campaigns. “It was somewhat of a verboten topic for political figures in the past,” William Darity, a public policy professor at Duke University and author of “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” told the Times. “There’s been a real fear that there could be a political penalty from the white electorate from any intimation that you might seriously consider it.”

While reparations may not be the focus of campaign, candidates have been using the idea of reparations to interest young progressive voters. Take progressive Democrat Charles Booker, who recently lost to DNC machine favorite Amy McGrath to challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate in Kentucky. He mentioned reparations on his campaign website. Then there’s Jamaal Bowman, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 16th congressional district in the 2020 election, said that he believes in reparations.

According to the Times article, that while “the political push has long come from veteran Black lawmakers, white candidates are discussing the issue of reparations too.” Senator Ed Markey and Representative Joe Kennedy, both the Massachusetts Democrats said they were open to the idea of reparations. Andrew Romanoff, a Democratic candidate for Senate in Colorado, announced that he supports reparations for both Native and Black Americans.

Still, no mention of ADOS. It’s not like the Times doesn’t know about ADOS. Earlier this year, New York Times writer Farah Stockman wrote an article examining the American Descendants of Slavery (ADOS), pondering whether the organization is a new social movement or a group of online trolls.

“I struggled with that question a lot as I was reporting an article about ADOS, the American Descendants of Slavery, which argues on social media and YouTube that Black Americans need a separate ethnic category, distinct from Africans and people from the Caribbean who immigrated voluntarily,” Stockman wrote in the Times.

Besides ignoring ADOS in its latest article, the Times also opted not to mention that the family which owns the Times, owned slaves. Earlier this month, new evidence revealed that members of the extended family that owns the New York Times were slaveholders, according to Michael Goodwin, a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.

Reparations have been a long time in coming, going back to when Union General William T. Sherman issued an order, in 1865, promising 40 acres of land, and later a mule, to former slaves.

Twenty Black community leaders met with Sherman and War Secretary Edwin Stanton in Savannah, Ga., and came up with the compensation. President Andrew Johnson, however, overturned the order.

“With 40 acres and a mule, what slaves were asking for was the ability to become functioning members of society, by working,” said Royce West, a Texas state senator who is running in a Democratic primary for U.S. Senate who leans in favor of reparations.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

“Voters have been telling me this is long past due. For a very long time we’ve talked about the study of the need for reparations, but the data is already available,” Bowman said, citing low health, education, and economic outcomes for Black Americans.

Despite all the talk about reparations, it remains just talk. In fact, about 70 percent of white Democrats oppose reparations. This was found to be so t in just one poll, but multiple ones.

There are many factors around the issue of reparations Moguldom Nation covered “100 Facts On Reparations For Native Black Americans” here.