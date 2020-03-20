Reparations Scholar Dr. Sandy Darity Releases Book Early

Written by Ann Brown

34 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Reparations scholar Dr. William “Sandy” Darity has an early release of his latest book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century”. Photo credit: https://www.minneapolisfed.org/article/2019/interview-with-william-a-darity-jr

The book publisher for reparations advocate William A. Darity Jr. has decided to release his latest book earlier than initially planned.

“From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” written by husband-and-wife team Darity and A. Kirsten Mullen. It’s available via eBook for $21.99. The hardcover book will be published in April 2020 and will cost $28.

In the 424-page book “From Here to Equality,” the two writers confront racism and discrimination head-on. In the process, they “make the most comprehensive case to date for economic reparations for U.S. descendants of slavery,” according to publisher The University of North Carolina Press (UNC Press).

Darity and Mullen paint a bleak picture of the intergenerational effects of white supremacy on Black economic well-being, which they use to measure the inequalities due to slavery.

“Using innovative methods that link monetary values to historical wrongs, they next assess the literal and figurative costs of justice denied in the 155 years since the end of the Civil War. Darity and Mullen offer a detailed roadmap for an effective reparations program, including a substantial payment to each documented U.S. Black descendant of slavery,” UNCPress reported.

Darity is a wealth inequality expert, a Duke University professor and a leading economist in the U.S. Mullen is a folklorist and the founder of Artefactual — an arts consulting practice — and Carolina Circuit Writers, a literary consortium for writers of color.

Current economic data indicates that for every dollar held by the average white household, the average Black household possesses just 10 cents. They advocate for reparations to help close this wealth gap.

Other books by Darity include, “Persistent Disparity: Race and Economic Inequality in the United States since 1945” (1999), “The Black Underclass” (1994), and “The Loan Pushers: The Role of Commercial Banks in the International Debt Crisis” (1988).

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 69: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin goes solo to unpack the question: Was Barack Obama the first political anti-Christ to rise in Black America?

Earlier than we anticipated, From Here to Equality (#FHTE) by @IrstenKMullen and your truly is nownalive and available in hardcover from @uncpressblog and other sellers. pic.twitter.com/52qKWKdnon — Sandy Darity, Retweets do not mean endorsement. (@SandyDarity) March 19, 2020