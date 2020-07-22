Best Stories Today

Wednesday 07.21.2020

Trump Wishes Accused Sex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell Well, Says He Met Her Many Times In West Palm Beach

Trump was asked about Maxwell’s recent arrest and whether he thought she might go public with names of some of the powerful men sex offender Jeffrey Epstein entertained.

Complex Insiders Say Company Was Built On Black Culture But Whitewashed Ad Deals

Several former employees told Business Insider that a predominantly white ad sales team would at times downplay the company’s Black audience in sales pitches.

As Kanye West Has Another Mental Breakdown, Some Call for More Prayers Than Laughs

Kanye West is having another mental health episode.

Citigroup Vice Chairman Raymond McGuire Preparing To Run For NYC Mayor

Many in the NYC business community are encouraging the longtime Citigroup executive to run in the 2021 election as Bill de Blasio’s second term comes to its end.

Fortune 500 Tapestry CEO Jide Zeitlin Quits For Personal Reasons After Less Than A Year On Job

Zeitlin has resigned suddenly as chairman and chief executive officer of fashion giant Tapestry Inc. amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a woman before he joined the retailer, Bloomberg reported.